Newark, NJ

3,000 participating in NJ summer youth employment program

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark has officially launched its summer youth employment program.

Mayor Ras Baraka joined other leaders and students at City Hall to get things started.

Three thousand residents ages 14-24 are participating this year.

They'll be able to develop workplace skills both remotely and in-person, explore career opportunities and learn about subjects they wouldn't normally learn in school.

"It actually guides them towards picking a career for themselves and understanding what they really like and what they're interested in," Baraka said.

"In school, they teach us, like, get this job, you're gonna pay all these bills and everything, but they actually show you how to make experiences, make connections," program participant Rylie McMillan said.

The money for Newark's youth employment program comes from grant funding partners, totaling nearly $2.5 million.

