WASHINGTON (KKTV) -A Colorado Springs man allegedly filmed himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 saying he would probably lose his job as a pastor for doing so. The Department of Justice shared some details on the case against 33-year-old Tyler Ethridge with the public on Friday. You can read the charging document at the bottom of this article. According to the documents, Ethridge climbed a media scaffolding and encouraged the crowd to keep fighting. He filmed several videos while he made his way into the Capitol.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO