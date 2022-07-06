NHL draft could include first Lightning first-round pick since 2019

Lightning prospect Gabriel Fortier (82) celebrates with teammates after scoring during a preseason game against the Carolina Hurricanes in October in Tampa. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — The Lightning will have a first-round pick for the first time since 2019 when the NHL draft gets underway Thursday night in Montreal. If they don’t trade it, that is.

It’s a rare luxury for a franchise that has had to hit successfully on lower-round picks in recent seasons. Fortunately, the organization’s scouting department has an eye for finding diamonds in the rough.

Forward Ross Colton was a fourth-round pick in 2016, center Anthony Cirelli a third-rounder in 2015. Center Brayden Point was taken in the third round in 2014, forward Ondrej Palat in the seventh in 2011. Forward Alex Killorn was plucked in the third round in 2007.

“One of the things that (general manager) Julien (BriseBois) and (former GM) Steve (Yzerman) were able to do is, even when we traded picks, we still had pretty good volumes (in the draft),” said Al Murray, the Lightning’s director of amateur scouting. “So, it wasn’t like we went in with just three picks and we were cleaned out.”

As the Lightning seek more hidden gems, here’s how some of their recent picks outside of the first round are developing, with input from draft and prospects analyst Chris Peters of FloSports and Stacy Roest, general manager of the Lightning’s AHL affiliate in Syracuse.

“I think we have a lot of nice, good, hard-working, honest, competitive prospects that are going to be pushing for spots in Tampa real soon,” Roest said.

Roman Schmidt

Defenseman, third round (No. 96 overall), 2021

Defenseman Roman Schmidt carries “NHL upside,” according to draft and prospects analyst Chris Peters of FloSports, and just needs his tools and hockey sense to come together more fluidly. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

2021-22: OHL’s Kitchener Rangers, 33 points (11 goals) in 68 games

Needing to find the spot where he could play the most, Schmidt had a choice between Boston University or Kitchener, and he chose the Rangers. Peters expects him to play at the junior level for the next year or two before making a move to Syracuse. There’s no hurry, as Schmidt carries “NHL upside,” according to Peters, and just needs his tools and hockey sense to come together more fluidly.

“He kind of remains a bit of a project, because there are so many tools there,” Peters said. “ ...It’s going to take some time to get it all out of him. ... He’s an intriguing prospect, no question about it.”

Compares to: Brandon Carlo, Bruins

“Just in terms of size,” Peters said. “I think Roman has to be better defensively to really make that comparison float a little bit more, but I think just stylistically, very similar. You’re not going to get a ton of points out of him, but he’s certainly going to give you a good first pass, he has good enough hands to be confident with the puck.”

Roest says: “I thought it was a really good season for him. In Kitchener, he played a ton, played in all situations, and at times they were ... banged up with some injuries.”

Jack Finley

Center, second round (No. 57 overall), 2020

Like most “big guys,” Chris Peters expects a longer development for Jack Finley, who made some good impressions during last season's training camp. [ KARL B DEBLAKER | AP ]

2021-22: WHL’s Spokane Chiefs/Winnipeg Ice, 50 points in 60 games

“So much more than a big body,” Finley has been on an “an upward trajectory” since his draft year, Peters said, especially in his first full season following an injury in 2021-22. A trade from Spokane to Winnipeg further spurred his development, Peters said, allowing him to “really produce at a higher level.”

“He’s another guy where I think you have to get him into Syracuse in the near future,” Peters said. “You have to give him opportunities, you have to kind of see what role he’s going to be able to play. I think he can be a middle-six forward if everything goes right.”

Compares to: Brian Boyle, Penguins

“I mean, size-wise (it makes sense),” Peters said. “Boyle has really good skill for a big guy. I think Jack Finley does, too, he just has to get there.”

Roest says: “I thought he looked really good this season. … For his size, his skating is getting better and better with every month that goes on. … We’re very happy with where he’s at.”

Gage Goncalves

Gage Goncalves likely spend will more time at AHL Syracuse but could “surprise people” in camp, Chris Peters said. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Center, second round (No. 62 overall), 2020

2021-22: AHL Syracuse, 32 points (17 goals) in 70 games

A prototypical Lightning pick because “everybody else undervalued him,” Goncalves’ production this season wasn’t eye-catching but was consistent with his transition into pro hockey after spending most of 2020-21 with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips “A.” He’ll likely spend more time at Syracuse but could “surprise people” in camp, Peters said.

“I think the fact that he was able to play in the ‘A’ and just continue to take advantage of that year ... that turned out to be really good for his development,” Peters said, “because I think he played enough of a role this year to produce, to get a feel for the pro game, (to show that) he could handle it at his size.”

Compares to: Ross Colton, Lightning

“He’s your run-of-the-mill middle-six (forward), but I feel like there’s some Ross Colton-y elements to him,” Peters said. “But I don’t think he has the edge. Size profile is similar, developmental track is similar a little bit, but it’s hard (to find a comp).”

Roest says: “I love that he got better and better as the season went on. First season in the American Hockey League coming straight out of junior, as basically a 20- 21-year-old player, it’s not easy. And you get there, and it’s a hard league, the second-best league in the world, and it’s a hard league to produce in, a hard league to play against bigger, stronger, older players.”

Hugo Alnefelt

Goaltender, third round (No. 71 overall), 2019

Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt helped Sweden to a gold medal and was voted as one of the top three players on his team at the 2019 U18 world junior championships. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

2021-22: Lightning, Syracuse, ECHL Orlando, combined save percentage of .823 in 26 games

Having watched Alnefelt at the 2019 U18 World Juniors, where he helped Sweden to a gold medal and was voted one of the top three players on his team, Peters said he feels it’s important to take Alnefelt’s numbers in his first pro season — while bouncing among the three major levels — “with a grain of salt.”

“You look at the numbers and they’re pretty disappointing, pretty underwhelming, but you also say, ‘OK, well it’s something to build off of,’” Peters said. “”... He’s the type of guy where it’s probably going to take years in the AHL … There’s no rush for Hugo.”

Compares to: Linus Ullmark, Bruins

“They’re similar in terms of size,” Peters said. “The fact that Ullmark is more of a tweener, not a true No. 1, he’s kind of a backup and just very similar in style, I think.”

Roest says: “Coming to the American League from a different pro league, it’s not easy. A different ice size for the goalies, different angles... but I loved his preparation, his work ethic and you could just see him gaining confidence as the season went on.”

Gabriel Fortier

Forward, second round (No. 59 overall), 2018

While he could still be a “tweener” for the next year or so, Gabriel Fortier's versatility could be helpful to the salary cap-strapped Lightning. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

2021-22: Lightning (10 games), Syracuse (72 games), combined 36 points (15 goals)

Fortier got his first taste of the NHL when he was called up in late November after three of the Lightning’s top six forwards were sidelined. While it’s likely Fortier will be a “tweener” for the next year or so, Peters said his versatility could be helpful to the salary cap-strapped Lightning.

“He’s always been one of those guys where he plays the style, has the work ethic and has that motor that gives him a chance to play,” Peters said. “He can fit into a lot of different roles, probably going to play down your lineup.”

Compares to: Tyler Motte, Rangers

“I think Motte’s a guy that is on the smaller side but has that motor that allows him to be competitive all over the ice. Same thing with Fortier,” Peters said. “On top of that, I think Motte has some sneaky skill that allows him to provide marginal scoring depth. Versatility is probably the trait I’d most closely associate with both.”

Roest says: “He had the 10 games in Tampa, scored a goal, that was huge for him and for his confidence. …Third year coming up and looking forward to camp and fighting for a spot on the team.”

Cole Koepke

Forward, sixth round (No. 183 overall), 2018

One of the AHL call-ups during the Lightning's postseason run, Cole Koepke could be in the mix for a roster spot. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

2021-22: Syracuse, 39 points (20 goals) in 69 games

Koepke was injured in camp but finished the season as one of the call-ups from Syracuse during the postseason. Given the Lightning’s salary-cap situation, Koepke could be in the mix for a roster spot, Peters said, as Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh were last year.

“He always struck me as a Lightning-type of player where he’s good, he has decent size, he’s not huge, he’s not going to bowl anybody over,” Peters said, “but he has the winning pedigree and every team that he’s been on, he’s been a key guy. He’s been one of the guys that can kind of propel (the group) forward.”

Compares to: Alex Iafallo, Kings

“He doesn’t have the speed, but he kind of seamlessly took the place for Alex Iafallo for Minnesota-Duluth when he was there,” Peters said. “Those are the types of guys Duluth turns out. I don’t think he’s quite at the Iafallo level because Iafallo turned into a quality NHL player and a really good defensive guy, but I think (Koepke’s) in that mold.”

Roest says: “Cole had a good year … Kept getting better and better as the season went on and having a bigger role, a little more penalty-kill, a little more power play, and scored 20 goals as a first-year player down there, and that’s not easy to do in that league. Very happy with his progression and the way his season finished off. It’s going to be a big year for him next year.”

How to watch

Where/when: Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN and Friday at 11 a.m. on ESPN+

Lightning picks: No. 31 (first round), No. 103 (fourth), No. 160 (fifth), Nos. 169 and 192 (sixth), Nos. 223 and 224 (seventh)

