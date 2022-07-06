Good Samaritans rescue woman from hot car while caretaker strolls around park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman had to be rescued from a hot car by good Samaritans while her caretaker strolled around a park.

It happened on Jul. 4 at Shelby Farms Park.

“People have to quit being stupid, and leaving somebody in a car like that, in my opinion, is stupid,” said John Jennings, of Memphis.

23-year-old Stephani Nunn, a caregiver at Sevita, an assisted living facility in Bartlett, is accused of leaving her client in a hot car Monday.

“I just don’t see how anybody could leave an animal or a child or an elderly in a car whatsoever,” said Jamie McQuirter, of Memphis.

Investigators said the victim was found unresponsive in a car parked near Coastal Fish Company. Only one window was partially down. The affidavit said the woman was in the backseat verbally unresponsive and sweating.

FOX13 was told at the time officers arrived, that it was 92 degrees, with a heat index of 105 degrees.

“What if the lady had died? What if she had a stroke?” said Jennings.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies said Nunn returned to the car 40 minutes after the initial 911 call was made.

Investigators said Nunn told them she brought her client to the park for outside time and left her in the car while taking a walk around the park.

“When my mother gets of that age, and I need someone to watch her, you just don’t know. And you want someone with the same standards and morals as you. And it’s hard to find that these days. They just don’t care,” said McQuirter.

FOX13′s reporter Dominique Dillon reached out to Sevita’s parent company D and S Community Service for a response.

In a statement, they said:

“D&S Community Services is aware of the recent incident and subsequent arrest of Stephani Nunn. Our concern is with the individual we support and we are appreciative of the community members who provided assistance. In addition to cooperating with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and state authorities, D&S Community Services is also conducting an internal review. The health, safety, and well-being of the individuals we serve is our top priority. We cannot offer further comment at this time.”

