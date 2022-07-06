ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Career criminal sentenced to 15 years for possession of a firearm

By Autumn Scott
 2 days ago
Carlos Gwin mug

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Carlos Gwin, also known as “Carlos Chambers,” was sentenced to 180 months in prison with three years of supervised release. He was sentenced as an Armed Career Criminal under the Armed Career Criminal Act

According to information presented in court, Memphis police officers found Gwin sitting in a car in a motel parking lot on Sycamore View using drugs on September 24, 2020.

He was detained after admitting to officers that he was using cocaine.

Investigators searched the car and found a small amount of cocaine wrapped in a $20 bill, Xanax wrapped in foil, and a Ruger 9mm caliber pistol with one live round of ammunition in the chamber and 12 live rounds in the magazine.

Gwin pled guilty to felony charges of aggravated burglary in 2002, 2004, and 2008 and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

WREG previously reported that Gwin was also accused of breaking into an East Memphis home and stealing hundreds of dollars in electronics in October 2020. He was arrested after the homeowner caught him, pounced on him, and restrained him until police showed up.

Gwin was arrested again in January 2021 after he burglarized a Hickory Hill home in 2019.

