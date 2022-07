OMAHA, Neb. — Many Nebraskans received their last COVID-19 shot many months ago. Doctors fear the months ahead will be marred by more virus and less protection. "We're not doing well, continuing to keep people up to date on boosting, we're not really doing well getting children vaccinated," said UNMC’s Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease expert. “If this is our set point, going into the fall, that's not a good sign."

