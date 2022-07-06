ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Suspect That Stole Nissan Truck In Hudson Sought By Pasco Deputies

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06P0tI_0gX078wG00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Pasco County are seeking your help in locating a suspect and a stolen pickup truck.

According to PSO, on July 3 around noon, the suspect, shown below, stole a black 2012 Nissan Frontier with FL tag FA15T from a parking lot near the intersection of SR 52 and US 19 in Hudson.

If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspect or the location of the truck, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to the case number 22023025, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
police1.com

Police: Fla. man killed by deputies wanted a 'nice shootout' and to 'kill cops'

TAMPA, Fla. — A carjacking suspect told relatives he wanted a “nice shootout” with police the day before Pinellas deputies fatally shot him, according to investigators. Dashcam footage obtained by the Tampa Bay Times shows Robert Hubbard, 43, of Tampa, pointing a gun at deputies, then falling to the ground as bullets fly. Hubbard died at the scene after deputies fired 59 rounds at him, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Hudson, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Man arrested for slashing tires in Largo

Fourth of July celebrations ended with pricey repairs for some neighbors in Largo. Officials say a man went around slashing tires on at least 20 cars Monday night and some people didn't know it until they got up to go to work Tuesday morning.
LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Frontier#Pasco Deputies#Pso#Fl#Fa15#The Pasco Sheriff#Crime Tips Line#National Headlines#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nissan
fox35orlando.com

Florida garbage worker killed when door of truck closed on head, officials say

BRADENTON, Fla. - A worker is dead following an accident while performing maintenance on a garbage truck in Florida, officials said. The accident occurred Tuesday evening at a Waste Pro USA facility near the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release. Leroy Firestone,...
BRADENTON, FL
UPI News

Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway

July 7 (UPI) -- A woman traveling on a Florida highway captured video of the moment lightning struck her husband's truck, damaging the vehicle and a sheriff's deputy's vehicle traveling next to it. Michelle Whalen was traveling in a car behind her husband's truck on Interstate 75 in the Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Pasco deputies searching for thief after truck stolen from parking lot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a truck thief. According to the sheriff’s office, on July 3 around noon, a man stole a black 2012 Nissan Frontier with FL tag FA15T from a parking lot near the intersection of SR 52 and US 19 in Hudson.
WFLA

Pasco deputies search for teen missing since July 2

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday, July 2 in New Port Richey. Authorities said 16-year-old Kodi Farrell, who was described as being 5’6” tall, approximately 110 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen in the Bayridge Avenue area of New Port Richey.
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy