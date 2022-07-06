Suspect That Stole Nissan Truck In Hudson Sought By Pasco Deputies

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Pasco County are seeking your help in locating a suspect and a stolen pickup truck.

According to PSO, on July 3 around noon, the suspect, shown below, stole a black 2012 Nissan Frontier with FL tag FA15T from a parking lot near the intersection of SR 52 and US 19 in Hudson.

If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspect or the location of the truck, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to the case number 22023025, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips .

