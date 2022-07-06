Watch: Cuyahoga County Jail warden reprimanded for encounter with inmate

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing an encounter inside the Cuyahoga County Jail between an inmate and a warden.

It led to a reprimand for Warden Michelle Henry.

The video shows an inmate being moved through the jail by corrections officers and a report shows he blew a kiss.

A transcript shows Warden Henry then says, “Really? What was that?”

“A kiss,” the inmate responds.

The transcript shows Henry then say, “Well, you’re going to get a kiss with my fist.”

The inmate answered with, “When?”

The warden said, “Right now.”

Henry told investigators she had no plans to assault anyone.

A report shows, at one point during questioning, she claimed she said she’d give a kiss with her lips, not her fist.

Cuyahoga County spokesperson Tyler Sinclair issued the following statement:

“First and foremost, the public should know that this inmate has 16 felony convictions over the last 12 years in Cuyahoga County alone. These include numerous violent crimes such as Aggravated Robbery, Felonious Assault and several convictions for assaulting corrections officers while incarcerated. Furthermore, this inmate has destroyed property as well as spat… toward female correction officers while in the county jail.

“This specific incident was merely a verbal outburst. Corrections is one of the most difficult work environments and verbal outbursts are not uncommon.

“The incident followed all proper protocols – it was investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit, a disciplinary hearing was held by HR and a written reprimand was recommended.

“We stand by Warden Henry who has done amazing work over her last two years on behalf of Cuyahoga County.”

