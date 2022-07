(Fargo, ND) -- Area counseling services continue to have a hard time keeping up with demand for people looking for help with mental health issues. "We serve a couple of rural schools we are adding more days there because school counselors and administrators are finding that more and more students are having what are medically necessary needs for some mental health support," said Shauna Erickson-Abou Zahr, the Regional Program Supervisor for the Village Family Service Center.

1 DAY AGO