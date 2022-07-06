ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, TX

City of Newton questioning if it should disband police department

By Romelo Styles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton — The City of Newton may shut down its police department....

Newton Council votes to keep Police Department

NEWTON — Newton City Council has voted to keep the town's police department. An item on the agenda for Thursday night's meeting called for council to consider disbanding the Newton Police Department and turning over law enforcement duties to the Sheriff's Office. KFDM's Angel San Juan covered the meeting...
NEWTON, TX
The City of Newton will continue to have a police department

It was standing room only on Thursday evening, when the Newton City Council sit to discuss doing away with police department and turning the responsibility of keeping the town safe and secure over to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby and his men. However, at the end of the day and after facing the crowd, the council voted unanimously to keep the department in place.
NEWTON, TX
Jasper ISD requests two additional school resource officers

The Jasper City Council will be meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday and among the items on the agenda is a request from the Jasper Independent School District for two additional school resource officers. School Superintendent John Seybold said Friday that the request is in the wake of the recent...
Newton PD Chief, Sheriff respond to potential disbanding of Police Department

NEWTON — The agenda for the Newton City Council meeting this Thursday night includes an item to consider and possibly take action to “discontinue Law Enforcement and a Police Department for the City of Newton thereby transferring responsibilities to Newton County, repealing all ordinance and resolutions on the creation of a police department and repealing all ordinances that include any action by the police department.”
NEWTON, TX
Orange Police: Teenager arrested following fatal Thursday shooting

Orange Police arrested a suspect in the fatal Thursday night shooting of a local man. Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said the City of Orange Detective Division arrested a 16-year-old male. Because the suspect is listed as a juvenile, his name was not made public. The suspect is charged with manslaughter,...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
Authorities identify area man shot, killed Thursday night

ORANGE — An area man was shot and killed late Thursday night, authorities said. Orange Police Department officers were alerted to a gunshot victim, and responded to the 400 block of Cypress Avenue at 10:40 p.m. When officers arrived, Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said they discovered a male with...
ORANGE, TX
Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Theft From Sulphur Business Where She Worked

Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Theft From Sulphur Business Where She Worked. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 8, 2022, that on July 6, deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a business on South Huntington Street in Sulphur, Louisiana, in reference to an internal theft. During the initial investigation, the complainant informed deputies that one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, had used a company credit card for personal purposes. Bourgeois stole over $9,000 since December 2021, according to the preliminary investigation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Shooting death investigation underway in Orange

ORANGE — The Orange Police Department arrested a 16-year-old juvenile in connection with a shooting death investigation in Orange early Friday morning. OPD transported the juvenile to a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. On Thursday at 10:40 p.m., OPD responded to a call at a home...
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is charged with theft after reportedly using a company credit card for personal use for several months, authorities say. Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, was employed at a business on S. Huntington Street in Sulphur, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. A representative with the business reported to deputies on July 6 that Bourgeois had been making personal purchases with the company card.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
BPD: Missing teenage girl found and investigation continues

BEAUMONT — New developments in the case of a teenage girl reported missing earlier this week. Beaumont Police say they've located 15-year-old Abbie Segien. She was reported missing earlier this week when police said she may be with a man. Officers were checking the area near Plant Road and...
Multiple Agencies Respond to Fire at Newton/Sabine County Border

KJAS in Jasper, TX, reports that firefighters from Burkeville, Toledo Bend, and Fairmount dealt with a blaze Tuesday, July 6, 2022, that not only destroyed a truck, but also spread across about two acres of forest. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said the incident occurred at about 3:00 p.m. on...
BURKEVILLE, TX
7/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brandt William Shelton, 47, Galveston, Texas — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Willie Frank Porter, 52, 1615 N. Malcolm St. — domestic abuse battery. Calin Tyler Dupuis, 27, 2945 Hardee Road —...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest of dangerous fugitive in Vidor

A Crimestoppers ,p has resulted in the Tuesday arrest of dangerous fugi,ve Brian Claypool, sought by local authori,es since his abandoned vehicle was discovered in North Vidor June 10. “Timothy Claypool was arrested about 10 a.m. Tuesday based on a Crime Stoppers Tip out of a residence in the 1900 block of Concord,” Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said. Claypool, age 31, has warrants out of…
VIDOR, TX
Trial set for former Calcasieu deputy accused of rape

The trial of a former Calcasieu Parish deputy charged with rape is expected to begin this month in the 36th Judicial District Court in Beauregard Parish. Robert Shortridge, 44, is expected to face charges of third-degree rape beginning July 25. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 25 years in prison.
JDPSO Makes Protective Order Violation Arrest in Kinder

On July 4, 2022, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Zaunbrecher Road in Kinder, LA, after being informed that the complainant's husband was at their residence damaging the home in violation of a protective order. Deputies arrived and located Mark Kevin Phillips, 60, and...
KINDER, LA

