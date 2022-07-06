Badger Classic donates to Joshua’s Camp

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officer Daryl Pries has gone above and beyond the call of duty to be there for my family and I feel he deserves the Sunshine Award. Officer Pries is an officer with the Cadott Police Department. We met Officer Pries through events that occurred regarding our daughter who suffered from mental illness. Officer Pries stayed involved in our daughter’s care through the school system. Unfortunately, in 2020, my daughter took her own life. Officer Pries was not the responding officer to this but when he got the word, he took it upon himself to come out with the responding officer and was here for my family when we were given the news. Officer Pries helped in many ways that day. He and his wife brought us food and they also attended her funeral. Officer Pries has remained a support person for our family since my daughter’s passing. Recently when a call came across his radio that police were being dispatched to my residence, Officer Pries personally called me to make sure everything was okay, and he stayed on the line with me until the responding officers arrived. He helped keep me calm and helped me through that event, even though he was not the officer dispatched to the call. He cared enough to make sure my family and I were ok and helped so much that day. My family and I cannot express the gratitude we have for officer Pries for everything he has done and continues to do for us. Cadott is truly lucky to have such an amazing officer and I just wanted to share my story with everyone.

