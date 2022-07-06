ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Badger Classic donates to Joshua’s Camp

By WEAU Staff
WEAU-TV 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The proceeds from a raffle held at the Midwest Class Racers Badgers Classic are being donated to a local charity. Event Coordinator, Kurt Anderson, presented Joshua’s Camp with a...

www.weau.com

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate James Hamlin for the Sunshine Award. His dedication to his job and family have been highly appreciated. He will go out of his way to help those in need even if he may not always have the time to do so. His values and his goals drive him to get things done no matter how exhausted he may be. He is valued in more ways than one.
Greenhouse donating plants for positivity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Things are looking a little greener in the Chippewa Valley Thursday. Around this time every year, Chippewa Valley Growers in Eau Claire donates thousands of plants to local churches, elderly care facilities, and numerous other organizations. At the end of the growing season, unsold annuals and vegetable plants don’t need to stay in a greenhouse, and the owners say they’re happy to give them away.
Visit Eau Claire announces Sculpture Tour Eau Claire launch

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Visit Eau Claire is announcing the launch of the 2022 season of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire. According to a media release by Visit Eau Claire, Visit Eau Claire along with Sculpture Tour Eau Claire installed 61 new sculptures throughout Eau Claire, bringing the total number of sculptures on the tour to 82.
OFFICER DARYL PRIES

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officer Daryl Pries has gone above and beyond the call of duty to be there for my family and I feel he deserves the Sunshine Award. Officer Pries is an officer with the Cadott Police Department. We met Officer Pries through events that occurred regarding our daughter who suffered from mental illness. Officer Pries stayed involved in our daughter’s care through the school system. Unfortunately, in 2020, my daughter took her own life. Officer Pries was not the responding officer to this but when he got the word, he took it upon himself to come out with the responding officer and was here for my family when we were given the news. Officer Pries helped in many ways that day. He and his wife brought us food and they also attended her funeral. Officer Pries has remained a support person for our family since my daughter’s passing. Recently when a call came across his radio that police were being dispatched to my residence, Officer Pries personally called me to make sure everything was okay, and he stayed on the line with me until the responding officers arrived. He helped keep me calm and helped me through that event, even though he was not the officer dispatched to the call. He cared enough to make sure my family and I were ok and helped so much that day. My family and I cannot express the gratitude we have for officer Pries for everything he has done and continues to do for us. Cadott is truly lucky to have such an amazing officer and I just wanted to share my story with everyone.
CADOTT, WI
IDA THALACKER AND CHRIS PARE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ida Thalacker is the night manager at Eby-Brown. She does such an amazing job and doesn’t get the appreciation she deserves for the amazing job she does! She’s willing to help in every department, including mine in the freezer/cooler section. She even helps load trucks when they need help. She handles problems calmly, is understanding, and easy to talk with. I would love for her to get the Sunshine Award because I appreciate the job she does.
