Santa Fe deputies search for shooting suspect
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are looking for witnesses after they say a Good Samaritan was shot. A man stopped on state road 14 last Sunday to help a woman who appeared to be involved in a domestic dispute.
Deputies say he was shot when he tried to approach the couple. The couple then left the area in a grey Chevrolet with a Colorado license plate. If you know anything, call the sheriff's office.
