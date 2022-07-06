2022 PFL salaries from Atlanta: Anthony Pettis tops disclosed payouts despite loss; Kayla Harrison second
The back half of the 2022 PFL regular season recently took place in Atlanta with three cards in three weeks at Overtime Elite Arena.
Each card spotlighted two specific divisions. PFL 4 took place June 17 and featured men’s lightweights and light heavyweights. One week later, PFL 5 featured featherweights and heavyweights. Last Friday, PFL 6 consisted of welterweights and women’s lightweights.
On Wednesday, MMA Junkie acquired a list of disclosed show and win purses from the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission, the regulatory body that oversaw the events.
Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis ($750,000) led all paydays despite a submission loss to Stevie Ray. Two-time PFL season winner Kayla Harrison ($500,00) was second on the list, followed by former UFC title challenger and Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald ($250,000).
Jeremy Stephens, Lance Palmer, Brendan Loughnane, Omari Akhmedov, and Magomed Magomedkerimov also received six-figure disclosed payouts.
It’s important to note that the figures given do not reflect potential “locker room” bonuses, streaming points or promotional sponsorship payments.
Scroll below to see the complete payouts for the most recent three PFL events.
June 17: 2022 PFL 4
- Alex Martinez: $38,000 ($19,000 show + $19,000 win) def. Clay Collard: $28,000
- Antonio Carlos Junior: $98,000 ($49,000 show + $49,000 win) def. Bruce Souto: $10,000
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $54,000 ($27,000 show + $27,000 win) def. Raush Manfio: $27,000
- Jeremy Stephens: $200,000 ($100,000 show + $100,000 win) def. Myles Price: $12,000
- Omari Akhmedov: $206,000 ($103,000 show + $103,000 win) def. Teodoras Aukstuolis: $15,000
- Nathan Schulte: $150,000 ($75,000 show + $75,000 win) def. Marcin Held: $26,000
- Delan Kimura: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win) def. Emiliano Sordi: $53,000
- Rob Wilkinson: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win) def. Viktor Pesta: $18,000
- Josh DaSilveira: $50,000 ($25,000 show + $25,000 win) def. Marthin Hamlet: $16,000
- Nate Jennerman: $16,000 ($8,000 show + $8,000 win) def. Jacob Childers: $8,000
June 24: 2022 PFL 5
- Matheus Scheffel: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win) def. Bruno Cappelozza: $40,000
- Stevie Ray: $80,000 ($40,000 show + $40,000 win) def. Anthony Pettis: $750,000
- Klidson Abreu: $42,000 ($21,000 show + $21,000 win) def. Renan Ferreira: $19,000
- Chris Wade: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win) def. Kyle Bochniak: $15,000
- Ante Delija: $66,000 ($33,000 show + $33,000 win) def. Shelton Graves: $10,000
- Bubba Jenkins: $98,000 ($49,000 show + $49,000) def. Reinaldo Ekson: $10,000
- Denis Goltsov: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win) def. Maurice Greene: $18,000
- Lance Palmer: $170,000 ($85,000 show + $85,000 win) def. Sheymon Moraes: $29,000
- Juan Adams: $16,000 ($8,000 show + $8,000 win) def. Sam Kei: $10,000
- Ryoji Kudo: $26,000 ($13,000 show + $13,000 win) def. Alejandro Flores: $26,000
- Brendan Loughnane: $170,000 ($85,000 show + $85,000 win) def. Ago Huskic: $10,000
July 1: 2022 PFL 6
- Kayla Harrison $500,000 ($500,000 show, no win bonus) def. Kaitlin Young: $20,000
- Sadibou Sy: $52,000 ($26,000 show + $26,000 win) def. Rory MacDonald: $250,000
- Ray Cooper: $200,000 ($150,000 show + $50,000 win) def. Brett Cooper: $20,000
- Magomed Magomedkerimov: $200,000 ($100,000 show + $100,000 win) def. Dilano Taylor: $13,000
- Larissa Pacheco: $48,000 ($24,000 show + $24,000 win) def. Genah Fabian: $20,000
- Magomed Umalatov: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win) def. Jarrah Hussein: $56,000
- Marina Mokhnatkina: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win) def. Abigail Montes: $13,000
- Martina Jindrova: $42,000 ($21,000 show + $21,000 win) def. Zamzagul Fayzallanova: $10,000
- Olena Kolesnyk: $22,000 ($11,000 show + $11,000 win) def. Vanessa Melo: $13,000
