2022 PFL salaries from Atlanta: Anthony Pettis tops disclosed payouts despite loss; Kayla Harrison second

The back half of the 2022 PFL regular season recently took place in Atlanta with three cards in three weeks at Overtime Elite Arena.

Each card spotlighted two specific divisions. PFL 4 took place June 17 and featured men’s lightweights and light heavyweights. One week later, PFL 5 featured featherweights and heavyweights. Last Friday, PFL 6 consisted of welterweights and women’s lightweights.

On Wednesday, MMA Junkie acquired a list of disclosed show and win purses from the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission, the regulatory body that oversaw the events.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis ($750,000) led all paydays despite a submission loss to Stevie Ray. Two-time PFL season winner Kayla Harrison ($500,00) was second on the list, followed by former UFC title challenger and Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald ($250,000).

Jeremy Stephens, Lance Palmer, Brendan Loughnane, Omari Akhmedov, and Magomed Magomedkerimov also received six-figure disclosed payouts.

It’s important to note that the figures given do not reflect potential “locker room” bonuses, streaming points or promotional sponsorship payments.

June 17: 2022 PFL 4

June 24: 2022 PFL 5

July 1: 2022 PFL 6