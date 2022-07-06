ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2022 PFL salaries from Atlanta: Anthony Pettis tops disclosed payouts despite loss; Kayla Harrison second

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOwqa_0gX04V1700

The back half of the 2022 PFL regular season recently took place in Atlanta with three cards in three weeks at Overtime Elite Arena.

Each card spotlighted two specific divisions. PFL 4 took place June 17 and featured men’s lightweights and light heavyweights. One week later, PFL 5 featured featherweights and heavyweights. Last Friday, PFL 6 consisted of welterweights and women’s lightweights.

On Wednesday, MMA Junkie acquired a list of disclosed show and win purses from the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission, the regulatory body that oversaw the events.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis ($750,000) led all paydays despite a submission loss to Stevie Ray. Two-time PFL season winner Kayla Harrison ($500,00) was second on the list, followed by former UFC title challenger and Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald ($250,000).

Jeremy Stephens, Lance Palmer, Brendan Loughnane, Omari Akhmedov, and Magomed Magomedkerimov also received six-figure disclosed payouts.

It’s important to note that the figures given do not reflect potential “locker room” bonuses, streaming points or promotional sponsorship payments.

Scroll below to see the complete payouts for the most recent three PFL events.

June 17: 2022 PFL 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XF7op_0gX04V1700
PFL 4 Fight Night at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

June 24: 2022 PFL 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvVbC_0gX04V1700
PFL 3 at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

July 1: 2022 PFL 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083hHq_0gX04V1700
PFL 6 at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday, July 1, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 39 video: Kennedy Nzechukwu TKOs Karl Roberson into fourth straight loss

Kennedy Nzechukwu showed off a new layer to his game in a dominant win over Karl Roberson at UFC on ESPN 39. Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) used his grappling game to wear down Roberson (9-6 MMA, 4-6 UFC) in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He then turned up the volume late and scored a merciful ground-and-pound stoppage win at the 2:19 mark of Round 3.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Rafael Fiziev's knockout of Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN 39

Rafael Fiziev took a major step forward in his career Saturday when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos in his first main event opportunity at UFC on ESPN 39. Fiziev’s (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) sixth consecutive win was his most significant to date, because he beat former UFC champ dos Anjos (32-14 MMA, 20-12 UFC) by fifth-round knockout in the lightweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omari Akhmedov
Person
Lance Palmer
Person
Alex Price
Person
Kayla Harrison
Person
Stevie Ray
Person
Anthony Pettis
Person
Jeremy Stephens
Person
Maurice Greene
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 39 bonuses: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Michael Johnson a no-doubt FOTN

UFC on ESPN 39 produced five exciting finishes, but the promotion kept with the traditional format of issuing four post-fight bonuses. While Jamie Mullarkey and Michael Johnson couldn’t avoid the judges’ scorecards, their wild battle left a lasting impression. The first round of the fight saw both fighters rocked from heavy punches, but both men would continue to compete in a wild battle until the final horn. When it was all said and done, this main card opener set the bar high for the Fight of the Night bonus, which was unmatched through the remainder of the event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy