How much does Kayla Harrison make in PFL? Georgia commission releases recent show purse

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There was much ado when Kayla Harrison dabbled in free agency as many fans wondered where she two-time PFL champion would land.

Ultimately, she returned to the PFL after the promotion matched an offer from Bellator and its president, Scott Coker. Both Harrison’s team and PFL officials voiced happiness with the deal in the ensuing weeks. The UFC had also showed interest in Harrison prior to her re-signing.

Just how much was Harrison worth? The terms of her contract never were disclosed, but on Wednesday, MMA Junkie acquired a list of payouts from the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission, the regulatory body that oversaw Harrison’s most recent fight at 2022 PFL 6. The list included the show and win purses for every competitor who fought on the three most recent PFL cards, all of which took place at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.

According to the document, Harrison topped all 2022 PFL 6 payouts with a flat $500,000 paycheck (no win bonus) for her July 1 win over Kaitlin Young. The fight lasted 2:35, and Harrison won by TKO. It was Harrison’s second win in as many PFL appearances this year as she advanced to the playoffs.

As with all disclosed payout records from athletic commissions, Harrison’s $500,000 does not account for any potential bonuses, promotional sponsor payments, or streaming/pay-per-view points.

Harrison, 32, is unbeaten through 14 professional bouts. The former two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka has dominated the competition and picked up 11 finishes along the way.

Harrison enters the 2022 PFL playoffs as the No. 2 seed behind Larissa Pacheco.

UFC on ESPN 39 video: Kennedy Nzechukwu TKOs Karl Roberson into fourth straight loss

Kennedy Nzechukwu showed off a new layer to his game in a dominant win over Karl Roberson at UFC on ESPN 39. Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) used his grappling game to wear down Roberson (9-6 MMA, 4-6 UFC) in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He then turned up the volume late and scored a merciful ground-and-pound stoppage win at the 2:19 mark of Round 3.
UFC
