GVUSD opens L.E.A.F. building

Tommy Wheat, born Luther Thomas Wheat Sr., arrived on Feb. 17, 1945, in Lewisburg, Tennessee, in the family hospital. His grandfather was the first doctor in that part of the state, and practiced medicine with his son. That night it took family and friends to help with his birth. His mother, Gene, was upstairs in delivery and his father, Luther, and family friends were in the basement of the hospital trying to keep the boiler lit. A storm had blown in and the basement was flooding. His dad drove a truck from Tennessee to Madera and brought Tennessee walking horses to California. There he found their future in Madera. He called his wife and told her to bring Tommy, as they were moving to California. Tommy was 5 years old when he stepped off the train and got his first glimpse of the ‘golden state’, a small town called Madera.

MADERA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO