Madera County, CA

GVUSD opens L.E.A.F. building

Madera Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Golden Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees member Brian Freeman inadvertently cuts the ribbon a little too early for the Liberty High School Engineering Agri-Science Farming (L.E.A.F) Academy building last week. Getting a laugh out of it are GVUSD Superintendent Kevin Hatch, along with Board of Trustee members, from...

www.maderatribune.com

clovisroundup.com

It was Fireworks as Usual in Clovis

After two years of cancellations due to Covid-19 concerns, Freedom Fest reunited the Clovis community in celebration of Independence Day. For this year only the celebration was held at Buchanan High School’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. One of the largest fireworks shows in the Central Valley, the annual Clovis...
CLOVIS, CA
Madera Tribune

Obituary: Tommy Wheat

Tommy Wheat, born Luther Thomas Wheat Sr., arrived on Feb. 17, 1945, in Lewisburg, Tennessee, in the family hospital. His grandfather was the first doctor in that part of the state, and practiced medicine with his son. That night it took family and friends to help with his birth. His mother, Gene, was upstairs in delivery and his father, Luther, and family friends were in the basement of the hospital trying to keep the boiler lit. A storm had blown in and the basement was flooding. His dad drove a truck from Tennessee to Madera and brought Tennessee walking horses to California. There he found their future in Madera. He called his wife and told her to bring Tommy, as they were moving to California. Tommy was 5 years old when he stepped off the train and got his first glimpse of the ‘golden state’, a small town called Madera.
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

Are Fresno High Schoolers Cheating Their Way to a Diploma with Online Option?

Fresno Unified high school students who fail one or more classes can still get a passing grade and earn course credit by retaking classes in the summer or over winter break. But FUSD teachers recently raised concerns that the district’s reliance on an online learning system called Edgenuity is allowing some students to cheat their way to a passing grade in just a few days of extra session work.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Hospital’s $10 Million Rebranding of Bulldog Stadium Set for Vote

Fresno State’s Bulldog Stadium could be sporting a new name soon, even as the university’s library sheds its old name. Next week the California State University Board of Trustees will consider recommendations to rename the stadium as Valley Children’s Stadium and to remove Henry Madden’s name from the library.
FRESNO, CA
Madera County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Madera County, CA
Local
California Education
YourCentralValley.com

Measure C sales tax battle ends with late-night vote

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After six hours of debate inside Fresno City Hall, the 11 members of the Fresno Council of Governments voted “Yes” to move Measure C onto the ballot in November. As leaders from each of Fresno County’s incorporated cities discuss a plan to renew Measure C, residents from every corner of the […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

North Fresno Neighbors Concerned About Agency’s Plan for Empty Beauty College

Neighbors in north Fresno are concerned about the future use of a former trade school located adjacent to homes on Bullard just west of Blackstone. The Fresno Planning Commission will discuss changing zoning for the empty campus at 255 W. Bullard Avenue that was most recently used to house the Milan Institute of Cosmetology. Neighbors say such a change could lead to its use as a shelter.
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

StretchLab opens first location in Central Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique wellness studio franchise is now open in Clovis - and it's the first in the Valley. StretchLab, off Herndon Avenue, specializes in the ultimate stretching experience. Think about a chiropractic appointment, but with one slight difference. "It's different in that we're using muscles. So...
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Bass Lake BUI Arrests 4th of July Weekend

BASS LAKE-The three day 4th of July holiday weekend coincides with Operation Dry Water’s (ODW) annual Heightened Enforcement Weekend, a boating under the influence (BUI) awareness campaign aimed at reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related accidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water.
BASS LAKE, CA
GV Wire

Monday Strike Would Shut Down Fresno Bus Service, Union Warns

The union representing 260 bus drivers who work for Fresno FAX Transit warned passengers Friday of a possible strike on Monday that would shut down 18 bus routes. ATU Local 1027 says the drivers authorized a strike on May 1. Drivers have been without a contract since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the union claims the city is demanding unfair and unsafe provisions before signing a new contract.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

RV Fire Quickly Spreads In Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Fire Department battled an RV fire that broke out in southwest Fresno. Firefighters responded to the fire near Valentine and Jenson Avenues Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, the fire had quickly spread to nearby vehicles, large debris and grass. Over 30 firefighters...
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

Madera American explodes for championship rematch

Madera American’s Juan Gil slides in under the throw to score one of nine second inning runs during a 17-4 victory over Sunnyside on Thursday. The Madera American 11-12-year-old All-Stars play Madera National today for the District 10 championship. Madera American needs to win twice in the double-elimination tournament.
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Eye on Ag: Exploring the Fresno County Fruit Trail

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Fruit Trail offers an opportunity for people to learn about where their food comes from. It’s a self-guided tour of farms and produce stands across Fresno County, from Clovis to Kingsburg. The first stop on the trail is Simonian Farms. The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

East Valley farmers and cities may get more surface water this summer

TULARE COUNTY – Farmers and cities on the east side of the Valley may get more water than they originally thought. Friant Water Authority, which operates the Friant-Kern Canal, said in a recent memo on its website it is confident its contractors will not only get the 15% allocation of surface water deliveries announced in February but that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will likely increase the amount to 20%, possibly as early as this week. The Bureau of Reclamation is the federal agency which oversees the Central Valley Project, a network of dams, reservoirs, canals, hydroelectric power plants and other facilities which supply water to the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento Valley and parts of the Bay Area.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

