A pair of Minnesota stations owned by Hubbard Radio continue to operate at reduced power after an antenna was struck by lightning over Memorial Day weekend. AC WJJY (106.7) Brainerd and country “B93.3” KBLB Nisswa are temporarily broadcasting from a 100-foot tower from the company’s Baxter offices after the primary antenna for the two stations, which is 400 feet tall and sits on top of a hill, was hit by lightning.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO