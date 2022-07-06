ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Win Total Goes Up After Mayfield Trade

By Beau Benson
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCf0B_0gX03cHX00
Photo : Getty Images North America

AJ Hoffman: “Looking at some changes in the odds, Carolinas win total is upgraded by half a win, from 5.9 to 6.4.”

RJ Bell: “How much was built in to the number, before the trade, everyone speculated that this was a viable landing spot for Baker Mayfield...my gut feeling is their win total is under 5 if they went into the season, imagine this, with a disaster at quarterback.”

AJ Hoffman: “I think you’re right, we’ve seen how that works with NBA title odds, when Kevin Durant requested a trade a bunch of teams started to adjust before he even moves.”

On today’s Straight Outta Vegas, RJ Bell and AJ Hoffman examined the Browns trading QB Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, and what it means for the Panthers win total moving into the new season!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BroBible

The Browns Are Being Blasted For Their Statement Following The Baker Mayfield Trade

The Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The move ends an offseason of drama between the signal caller and the team that drafted him. The 2021 season ended with Cleveland missing out on the playoffs, and Mayfield needing shoulder surgery in January. The passer played through injury for most of the year, leading the Browns to an 6-8 mark in his 14 starts. This, a season after taking the organization to its first postseason appearance in nearly 20 years.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Las Vegas Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan, 1st Black woman to serve as NFL organization's team president

The Raiders have hired Las Vegas attorney Sandra Douglass Morgan to be their new team president, as she becomes the first Black woman to hold that title for an NFL franchise. Morgan, who was born in Las Vegas, comes to the Raiders after previously serving as chairwoman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. She has also served as the director of external affairs for AT&T Services Inc. in southern Nevada and as a litigation attorney for an international gaming and hospitality company.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Panthers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers' quarterback room will look a bit different next season. On Wednesday, they acquired Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2024 conditional draft pick. Last month, Matt Rhule said that Sam Darnold was on track to be the Panthers' starting quarterback. "If we played...
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Colin Kaepernick Investment News

As Colin Kaepernick attempts an NFL comeback, the quarterback turned his attention to another sports league for a business venture. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kaepernick has invested in the BIG3 League. The three-on-three basketball league founded by Ice Cube was reportedly in danger of folding without Kaepernick's funding.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

NFL World Is Wondering About Adam Schefter Today

Whenever there is a major NFL move, ESPN's Adam Schefter can be found tweeting about it, whether he broke the original story or not. But this afternoon, Schefter has been conspicuously silent on Twitter after Baker Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers. The NFL insider's last original tweet was from four hours ago, and it was about ESPN's Dick Vitale documentary.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nba#American Football#Straight Outta Vegas#The Carolina Panthers
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

NFL insider says Packers’ Davante Adams replacement will be worth the wait

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to lose one of their most coveted assets, wideout Diontae Johnson, to the Green Bay Packers next season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are renowned for their loyalty, and the recent extensions of their league-leading defensive players demonstrates that. Before the 2021 season, defensive end TJ Watt made history with a massive deal, then went on to make history on the field with an incredible season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson, Ciara Photos

Russell Wilson and Ciara took some time to vacation together ahead of the nine-time Pro Bowler's debut season with the Denver Broncos. The couple were spotted on the waters of Lake Como. Doing everything from chilling on a boat to a little skincare. The NFL world reacted to the Russ-Ciara...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Is Celebrating Steelers Legend Jack Lambert Today

It's a special day for the Pittsburgh Steelers as Steeler Nation celebrates the life of Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert. Today is Lambert's 70th birthday and the Steelers' official Twitter account made sure to mark the occasion appropriately. They wished Lambert a Happy Birthday, and fans were more than willing to share in the joy with them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Star Cut On Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line this Wednesday, signing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman. In order to make room for him, they cut safety Brad Hawkins. Hawkins, 23, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May. Prior to joining the Falcons, Hawkins was a key contributor for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Darren Sproles Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Darren Sproles was a fan favorite throughout his NFL career in large part because of his speed and size. Although he's just 5-foot-6, he could make even the best defensive players look silly at times. It has been a while since NFL fans have seen Sproles in action, but the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy