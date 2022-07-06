Panthers Win Total Goes Up After Mayfield Trade

AJ Hoffman: “Looking at some changes in the odds, Carolinas win total is upgraded by half a win, from 5.9 to 6.4.”

RJ Bell: “How much was built in to the number, before the trade, everyone speculated that this was a viable landing spot for Baker Mayfield...my gut feeling is their win total is under 5 if they went into the season, imagine this, with a disaster at quarterback.”

AJ Hoffman: “I think you’re right, we’ve seen how that works with NBA title odds, when Kevin Durant requested a trade a bunch of teams started to adjust before he even moves.”