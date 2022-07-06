Lompoc Old Town Market kicks of Friday night

Stargazing, laughing, listening to music – all are good for the soul and all are on tap in Santa Barbara this weekend. The monthly Star Parties at the Palmer Observatory at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History are back. Weather permitting, the free event allows you to view the heavens through the 20-inch RCOS Ritchey-Chrétien telescope, which can rotate 360-degrees through a 14-foot, 2,250-pound dome.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO