Lompoc Old Town Market kicks of Friday night

Stargazing, laughing, listening to music – all are good for the soul and all are on tap in Santa Barbara this weekend. The monthly Star Parties at the Palmer Observatory at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History are back. Weather permitting, the free event allows you to view the heavens through the 20-inch RCOS Ritchey-Chrétien telescope, which can rotate 360-degrees through a 14-foot, 2,250-pound dome.
Some may have noticed what looked like a large, inflated shark hovering overhead in Santa Maria on Friday. Credit the Discovery Channel, which is promoting Shark Week this month by sending the blimp up and down the West Coast. In honor of the annual aquatic predator-themed week of television programming,...
Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café has been recognized by Wine Spectator in the 2022 award category, "Best of Award of Excellence," for its outstanding wine program, a restaurant spokeswoman said. According to the rules, recipients of the excellence award display excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions and/or significant...
Dear Heloise: Many years ago, my grandmother taught me how to make an afghan, and we made one together, all in yellow for my bedroom. When I g….
The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular in Santa Barbara County fell again this week, by even more than last week’s decline, despite the upward bump in the state’s excise tax and the increased demand from the Fourth of July holiday. Investors worried about the economy...
State construction regulators issued seven citations and $4,500 in fines in Santa Barbara County last month during a series of sweeps targeting unlicensed work, according to the California State License Board. Three sweeps were conducted at 35 job sites on June 6, 9 and 10 and identified unlicensed contractors illegally...
Rodeo legend Cotton Rosser was born in Long Beach on Aug. 5, 1928 – not exactly a hotbed of professional rodeo – but he had a lifelong love of ranching, rodeo, and rough stock that took him from Long Beach to Cal Poly and eventually to several rodeo and Western Halls of Fame.
“Don”t cry because it 's over, smile because it happened”. Jennifer Ann Harper-Howell passed away in Solvang, California on June 22 at 65 years old. Born in Castro Valley California on September 8th, 1956, she was raised in Solvang by her California Highway Patrolman father Charles Harper and her banker mother, Jane Harper, along with her big brother Reid.
Local residents won't see a certain familiar name on the ballot come November. Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, prior to a public press conference held in front of Solvang's city hall on Wednesday, that he will not be seeking re-election this fall. "I love Solvang," he...
Crews on Friday halted forward progress of a vegetation fire that broke out along a Highway 101 hillside, near Highway 1, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire was reported at about 12:22 p.m. along the right-hand side of northbound Highway 101, just north of Highway 1,...
The opening round of Major League Baseball's first-year player draft is scheduled for Sunday, July 17. That day could be a very special one for Central Coast baseball. Two local players are expected to be selected in the first round then. Brooks Lee, who's spent the past three seasons as...
