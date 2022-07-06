ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

2 workers killed in Shoreline trench collapse identified

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — A construction-company owner and a worker have been identified as the people killed in a trench collapse Monday just north of Seattle in Shoreline.

The Seattle Times reports David Ameh, 66, and Demetrius Seller, 32, died from suffocation during the collapse, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office announced. They were trying to replace a damaged sewer connection.

Ameh owns Peacefield Construction, which is based near Seattle and started in 2012, according to business license records. The state Department of Labor and Industries will investigate the incident, which generally takes six months.

The bodies of Ameh and Seller were recovered early Wednesday by the Shoreline Fire Department and partners who used hand tools, a vacuum hose, and protective metal boxes to reach them in unstable soil.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Police: Person reports finding body in water near Gas Works Park

Seattle - Seattle police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Gas Works Park on Friday morning. The identity of the body is not known. Detective Patrick Michaud with the Seattle Police Department told FOX 13 News that the King County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Belltown Neighborhood 130-year-old Landmark Damaged By Fire

A 130-year-old Seattle landmark was severely damaged by fire in Belltown the neighborhood. The historic Wayne Apartments was scheduled for demolition despite being granted landmark status in 2015. The apartment building dates back to the 1890s. The historic building was damaged early Thursday morning. Properties, which included Wayne Apartments, were...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Firefighters rescue woman trapped in rocks below Everett park

EVERETT, Wash. — Firefighters rescued a woman who became trapped in the rocks below an Everett park on Thursday. At about 9:45 p.m., Everett firefighters were dispatched to Howarth Park at 1127 Olympic Boulevard. Everett Fire Department technical rescue specialists used their tools to free the woman and prepare...
q13fox.com

2 people rescued in Puget Sound by ferry crews

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - Crew members from two Washington State ferries rescued two people in the water near Vashon Island Monday night. According to Washington State Ferries (WSF), crews aboard the Kittitas and Cathlamet ferries worked together to recover a canoe, paddleboard and two people on the night of the 4th of July.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
City
Shoreline, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Shoreline, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Man Found Unconscious in Vehicle Rolls into Police Unit

SeaTac, WA: At approximately 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, a man was found unconscious inside his vehicle by Port of Seattle Police near the 14600 block of 16th Avenue South in the city of SeaTac. Upon police contact with the man, his vehicle rolled into one of the police cars....
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton police seek public’s help in finding missing woman

Renton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman whose last physical contact with family was on May 31 in Maple Valley, the police department announced Thursday. 37-year-old Melissa M. Wolfe was last in contact with family via text on June 14, according to the Renton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Seattle Times#Peacefield Construction#Seller
q13fox.com

1 injured after truck crash in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. - A truck crash in Redmond blocked traffic for several hours. One person was injured. Redmond Police say the crash happened on Avondale Rd just north of 95th St. A commercial truck crashed into the back of a pickup truck, pancaking the bed and breaking off its canopy.
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 ‘prolific car thieves’ wanted for numerous crimes arrested

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two repeat offenders with lengthy criminal histories were arrested in different parts of Washington earlier this week, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. Both were arrested on Wednesday. Deputies say Theodore Marty was wanted for numerous vehicle thefts, eluding police, robbery, burglary, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

UPDATE: Child reported missing in Seattle area found safe

UPDATE: The Seattle Police Department said Kayla was found safe. PREVIOUS: Seattle police are asking the public for help to locate a reported missing child in South Seattle. Police believe 6-year-old Kayla got onto a school bus in the 3300 block of South Horton Street, but may have gotten off the bus somewhere other than her regular stop, possibly North Beacon Hill.
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Tsunami Caused By Huge Earthquake Could Strike Seattle In Minutes: Study

Washington state officials have data showing a horrifying possibility if an earthquake strikes the Puget Sound region. Researchers found that if a tsunami is triggered by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake along the Seattle Fault Zone, disastrous waves would reach the shoreline within minutes. The study says the waters would reach the east side of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay, and Alki Point in under three minutes.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Body of 20-year-old swimmer recovered from Green River

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the search for a missing swimmer near the Green River Gorge originally aired June 25, 2022. The body of a 20-year-old male swimmer missing from the Green River Gorge area since June 25 was recovered Wednesday, the King County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) announced.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

981K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy