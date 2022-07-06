ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek Suspects Wanted in Connection with Shooting Death of DTLA Man

By City News Service
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday sought the public's help to locate a 27-year-old man and a woman who are wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 63-year-old man in an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 19 to an apartment complex in the 500 block of South San Pedro Street, near San Julian Park, on reports of an "ambulance death investigation" and found Gerld Aundre Burrell lying on the floor of an apartment unit suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a department statement.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced Burrell dead.

LAPD investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area and identified the suspect in the shooting as Deshawn Dequan Porter. Investigators also noted Porter was assisted by a female suspect following the alleged shooting, but her identity could not be determined.

The LAPD reported that Porter allegedly attempted to shoot three additional people at the apartment complex, but no other injuries were reported. Authorities had yet to uncover a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LAPD Detective Carrero Ortiz or Detective Wright at 213-996-4118. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

