Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Garfield; McCone; Prairie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Garfield, south central McCone and northwestern Prairie Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1203 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23 miles southeast of Edwards, or 32 miles south of Jordan, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cohagen, Hillside and Crow Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

GARFIELD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO