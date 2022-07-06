ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Granville, Nash, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Nash; Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NASH...SOUTHEASTERN GRANVILLE...NORTHEASTERN WAKE SOUTHWESTERN WILSON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 803 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wake Forest to near Bailey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Franklinton, Bailey, Bunn, Knightdale, Wendell and Rolesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Inland Onslow, Jones, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Inland Onslow; Jones; Southern Craven; West Carteret A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jones, south central Craven, eastern Onslow and west central Carteret Counties through 130 AM EDT At 1258 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kellum, or near Pumpkin Center, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Morehead City, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Half Moon, Camp Lejeune Center, Stella, Swansboro, Hubert, Cape Carteret, Maysville, Silverdale, Kellum, Midway Park, Belgrade, Broad Creek, Kuhns, Peletier and Bogue. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

