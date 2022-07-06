ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Moore EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL, Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Marion The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Marion County in east Tennessee Southwestern Hamilton County in east Tennessee * Until 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/. * At 211 PM EDT/111 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jasper, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Jasper, Rossville, South Pittsburg, Whitwell, Kimball, Powells Crossroads, Martin Springs, Lookout Mountain and Lakeview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

