A Lady Gaga-Harley Quinn Mashup Existed Years Before ‘Joker 2’ News

Lady Gaga has gone from pop superstar to emerging actor in recent years. In 2022, news broke that the star was headed for a new role in a DC flick. While not everyone loves the idea of the singer taking on Harley Quinn, those into the Joker sequel casting may be interested in this previous pairing of the two worlds.

Is Lady Gaga the new Harley Quinn?

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, was a massive success grossing $1 billion at the box office. It, therefore, makes sense why Warner Bros. would want to capitalize on the first’s movie’s success and make another one.

While many recognize Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, recent news suggests Lady Gaga could take on the role in this new universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the singer is in early talks to appear in the Joker sequel alongside Phoenix.

The outlet reports that director Todd Philips has been busy at work with co-writer Scott Silver on the script. Phillips took to social media to share the movie’s title with his fans. Joker : Folie à Deux , which references a medical term for a similar mental disorder, hints at the film’s subject matter. Fans of the character know of his abusive relationship with Quinn, who was initially his psychiatrist, before falling in love with the villain and transforming into the rebellious villainess we know today.

The Lady Gaga-Harley Quinn parody connection

While it’s unclear how this would translate to the film, Lady Gaga as a musical Harley Quinn has ruffled at least a few feathers from fans of the original film. For those who want to know what it might look like, The Hillywood Show offers an example.

The show has, in the past, parodied hits like The Lord of the Rings , Supernatural , and Doctor Who . In 2017, The Hillywood Show did a parody of Warner Bros. Suicide Squad featuring Harley Quinn and Joker . The production also used a parody of Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit “Judas” as the “Joker” theme song, complete with a dance reminiscent of the star’s style and costumes indicating the DC characters.

A look at Lady Gaga’s acting career

A DC flick would be a big moment for Lady Gaga, who always wanted to be an actor. After making it big as a musician, she began to work with director Robert Rodriguez, appearing in two of his films. From there, she made a more mainstream breakout on TV with her role in American Horror Story: Hotel.

In 2018, Gaga landed her first lead role in the remake of A Star Is Born . She played Ally opposite Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine. The film was a commercial and critical success earning $436.2 million on a $36 million budget. The film took her from singer dabbling in film to movie star.

In 2021, she starred as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci . The role earned her even more acclaim and praise. Between Lady Gaga’s acting chops and musical talent, it’s easy to see why she’s a choice for Joker 2.

