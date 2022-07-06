ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester City Youngster Cole Palmer To Act As Riyad Mahrez' 'Understudy'

By Jake Mahon
 2 days ago

Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer is likely to be more involved with the first team next season, according to a report. The news follows reports that Raheem Sterling is likely to leave the club, meaning City will be a man shorter in the wide areas next season.

Palmer is highly regarded at City and arguably possesses the most potential of any of their academy players. The youngster continued to impress for the under-23's last season, providing 12 goal contributions in just eight Premier League 2 games.

The 20-year-old found himself used a sparingly within the first team last season, but still made an impact. The youngster scored in his Champions League and FA Cup debuts, as well as netting in the EFL Cup.

It appears Palmer's efforts in the small amount of minutes he has been afforded may have boosted his chances of more regular game-time. The Daily Mail are reporting that as it stands, the youngster will be used as Riyad Mahrez' "understudy" on the right-wing.

This may mean that City don't intend on signing a direct replacement for Sterling, with the report stating that the club are currently undecided on whether or not they should move for an extra winger.

If City opt to stick with what they currently have they will likely use Phil Foden and Jack Grealish as their primary left-wingers, with Mahrez and Palmer operating on the left.

Palmer being given a role within the first team may make City fans more accepting if the club opt to make no further wide signings. Palmer, like Phil Foden before him, is a homegrown talent. Should the 20-year-old continue to kick on and develop this would surely be more rewarding than simply putting another star into the team.

City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

