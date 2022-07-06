ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Joleon Lescott Expecting Big Things From Manchester City

By Matt Skinner
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jveb_0gX02pXx00

Joleon Lescott talked positively about the upcoming season as a guest on a podcast hosted by Joe Prince-Wright on NBC Sports.

Joleon Lescott talked positively about the upcoming season as a guest on a podcast hosted by Joe Prince-Wright on NBC Sports .

Former England defender got around to talking all things City including the recent transfer of Kalvin Phillips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APfEK_0gX02pXx00

IMAGO / Sportimage

"It just gets better and better every year again one of the most exciting players in a generation in (Erling) Haaland and one of the premier league's brightest talents in Kalvin Phillips.

The Manchester City ambassador added "if they continue to improve the squad the only bodes well for the future"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yK8U_0gX02pXx00

IMAGO / NTB

The  England U21s coach continued "In terms of his talent is that he looks exceptional" when asked about the Norweigan striker.

"I think he enjoys the physical battle which helps especially when coming to the Premier League.

"We know he can perform in the Champions league so that shouldn't be as big a worry. Sounds strange to say that you probably adapt to the Champions league faster because he's used to that competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLhP5_0gX02pXx00

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"But in regards to Premier League, he seems more than capable. I was very impressed when Dortmund faced Man City a couple of seasons ago and he held his own physically which was pretty impressive"

"When you talking about top players and top performers you try and nullify their supply. They are great players able to produce moments out of nothing.

"Players like that get frustrated when they don't get opportunities so if you could restrict their opportunities, that adds to the frustration and it tends to lead to a better outcome for the defenders.

"But with the players at City's disposal, it's going to be hard to nullify that supply line"

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed

Manchester United are now willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer for a certain amount of money, as per a latest report. United's Portuguese talisman is seeking pastures new after enduring a disastrous, trophyless season with the Red Devils, in which the 20-time English league champions finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby getting relegated to Europa League football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Joleon Lescott
CBS Sports

Raheem Sterling to Chelsea transfer: Manchester City star agrees to personal terms ahead of £45 million switch

Raheem Sterling is set to become the first major signing of the Todd Boehly era after agreeing to personal terms with Chelsea. The England international is set to move to Stamford Bridge in a £45 million deal with Manchester City having concluded that he would be afforded a more consistent role under Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel than Pep Guardiola. Final details of the transfer must still be finalized between the two clubs and Sterling will need to undergo a medical, but he seems destined to be wearing the blue of Chelsea rather than City next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#2022 Fifa World Cup#Nbc Sports#Imago#The Premier League#Media Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Newcastle United turn to Chelsea to solve gap up front

Newcastle United are keen to bring in a new forward this summer and their number one target seems to have fallen through. Reims’ Hugo Ekitike is one of the most highly-rated young forwards in the game but after weeks of negotiation, that deal has collapsed according to the i.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester City Reveal Julian Alvarez Shirt Number

Manchester City have unveiled the squad number of new signing Julian Alvarez, after the Argentine was officially confirmed by the club. The 22 year-old striker has completed an estimated £14 million transfer from River Plate to City. Penning a five-and-a-half year contract with the reigning Premier League Champions. Alvarez,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy