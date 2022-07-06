Large police presence in York County

YORK, Pa. — The city of York has ended cases against and settled its claim with a city police officer who was accused of reenacting the murder of George Floyd. Less than a week before the case was set to go to trial, York City police and former officer, Clayton Swartz came to an agreement. After a thorough investigation, in July 2020, Mr. Swartz was placed on unpaid suspension with a recommendation of termination.

