Large police presence in York County

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a police incident in Lancaster County. The incident happened Friday on the 600 block of Sand Hill Road in Conestoga Township just before 12:30 p.m. According to state police, troopers arrived on...
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Florida man will stand trial for his role in a crash that killed a brother and sister in Lancaster County. Cesar Torres, 38, is charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter. Police said Torres ran a red light at the intersection of Route 72...
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon Police say an officer shot a dog after it got loose in an area of Lebanon on Wednesday, July 6. According to Lebanon City Police, at around 10:26 a.m. police were called to a residence on Tiffany Lane when a caller stated a stray dog was found in their backyard. Police say the dog had wandered out of one yard and into another.
York County investigators have identified the 27-year-old man shot and killed in York late Wednesday morning. Coroner Pamela Gay said Shaheim Carr was killed around 11:13 a.m. on the block where he lived — the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street. York City police found Carr suffering from a...
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County intersection is closing Friday. The Fruitville Pike, Temperance Hill Road and Holly Tree Road intersection in Penn Township will be shut down for about three months. The closure is for sewer, storm drain, widening, paving and traffic signal work. PennDOT has a...
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Delaware man was arrested for assault after an altercation occurred on April 5 in Lancaster County. According to police, 39-year-old Jason Jurado of Laurel Deleware was making a delivery at the Acme Distribution Center on South Muddy Creek Road. Jurado then got into an argument with a security guard at the facility.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open. A multi-vehicle crash in York County along I-83 caused traffic restrictions on Friday evening. The crash occurred along I-83 southbound, just south of Exit 4: PA 851- Stewartstown. The left lane is currently closed as emergency crews are actively...
YORK, Pa. — The city of York has ended cases against and settled its claim with a city police officer who was accused of reenacting the murder of George Floyd. Less than a week before the case was set to go to trial, York City police and former officer, Clayton Swartz came to an agreement. After a thorough investigation, in July 2020, Mr. Swartz was placed on unpaid suspension with a recommendation of termination.
COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia, Lancaster County, man was sentenced to 7-16 years in prison after an April 2021 robbery and high-speed chase. Around 3 a.m. on April 18, 2021, East Lampeter Township Police pursued a black Volkswagen Jetta traveling above 100 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour section of Lincoln Highway East, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reports. The car traveled into Strasburg Borough. The vehicle was registered to 29-year-old Joel White.
Jerry Reynolds, 63, was found dead Wednesday in the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner said that an investigation continues into the cause of Reynolds’ death and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. On Wednesday, dispatchers told WGAL that boaters discovered...
A rollover crash in Maryland left at least four people with serious injuries, with one ejection from the vehicle, according to reports. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, July 8, there was a reported crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 in the area of Exit 39 in Myersville. Upon...
YORK, Pa. — After 15 months of renovations, staff members at Martin Library in York are ready to welcome the community back into its newly renovated space. As News 8's Jeremy Jenkins reports, staff members hope it can become a safe place for residents.
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 2021. A Florida truck driver charged in the death of two Lancaster County siblings in a fiery crash in East Petersburg last year will be tried in Lancaster County Court, according to court records. Cesar Torres, 38, was driving...
Five people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash Thursday morning near the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash was first reported at 7:55 a.m. on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, according to county dispatch. The extent of injuries is unclear. Dispatchers...
Carlisle police blocked off an area at Dickinson College for two hours Friday afternoon and used dogs for safety checks after someone called in a “non-specified threat.”. Instructors, staff members and students were notified by a phone “red alert message,” about 1:30 p.m. to avoid the Holland Union Building (HUB,) which houses the bookstore, main dining hall, food outlets, and meeting space.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash occurred on PA 944 westbound near the exit towards I-81 North – Harrisburg at approximately 11:00 p.m. on July 7. The crash has been cleared and there are no longer any lane restrictions. It is unclear at this time exactly...
This story has been updated with information on a vehicle that police are seeking. A 27-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday morning in York, city police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 11:13 a.m. on the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street, according to police. The man with the...
YORK, Pa. — The York County Regional Police announced Wednesday that they are in the process of creating a Mounted Unit for additional safety during planed events, protests, and crowd formations. According to a statement put out by police, one horse and rider can do the work of several...
Comments / 4