FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Cold case detectives have solved a decades-old mystery identifying a woman who took her own life in Fairfax County, Virginia. Detectives have been tracking down clues for years about the woman known only as “The Christmas Tree Lady" after a small decorative Christmas tree was found near her body. The woman was identified as Joyce Meyer on May 11.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO