MISSOULA, Mont. — The Sun River Watershed Group has been awarded a grant for $1.7 million for improvements of Muddy Creek, which is a tributary of the Sun River. “We are so appreciative that this program saw the benefits in the Muddy Creek project,” says SRWG Executive Director, Tracy Wendt. “This grant will fund crucial work benefiting water quality and water supply. It’s really the first big step in our new Strategic Plan to improve stream flows, water security, habitat, and other natural resource values across the Sun River watershed.”

1 DAY AGO