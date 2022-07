Cayden Green already announced that his commitment will take place on Friday. He has released his finalists and when that will be along with a B1G program on his list. Green is going to be choosing between LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. He is listed as a 4-star OT from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. It’s easy to see why so many schools want his signature, coming in at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds from Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO