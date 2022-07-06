Rush To Make AEW Dynamite Debut On 7/6 Against Penta Oscuro
By Skylar Russell
Fightful
2 days ago
Rush is set to make his Dynamite debut. Per Tony Khan, former Ring Of Honor World Champion Rush is set to make his AEW Dynamite debut on 7/6 in a singles match against Penta Oscuro. This will also be Rush's first singles bout within the confines of the promotion Previously, Rush...
An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
Naomi gives insight into her mindset. Sasha Banks and Naomi were indefinitely suspended by WWE on May 20 after walking out on the May 16 episode of WWE Raw. That evening, they were advertised to compete in a six-woman match to determine the next challenger for Bianca Belair’s WWE Raw Women's Championship.
In a backstage segment from this week’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho gave Tay Conti the go-ahead to attack Ruby Soho and break her arm. As seen in the video down below, Tony Schiavone was interviewing Eddie Kingston in the ring while he was expressing his desire to still taste Chris Jericho’s blood. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Conti, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard) then appeared on the big screen with Jericho. Soho was being forced to stand near an open back door on a white SUV.
– The Dark Order may be down a few members, but they’re not going anywhere as Evil Uno stated on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw the group come out to the ring with -1 at their side, and Uno told the fans that the group is forever and they’re here to stay. QT Marshall then came out and threatened -1, which led to Hangman Page coming down to lay the Nightmare Factor leader out:
A question has lingered in the back of wrestling fans’ minds since August of last year: Can Colt Cabana and CM Punk co-exist in 2022?. According to a recent report from “Fightful Select”, many on the AEW roster also wondered about Cabana and Punk’s contentious relationship. The report says that several talent found out that Cabana’s contract with the company was not likely to be renewed, causing concern among many as Cabana is a very popular presence backstage. Numerous talent “went to bat” for Cabana, and in the months since then, Cabana wrestled at the AEW-produced ROH Supercard Of Honor event.
WWE superstar Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center last July, with the timeline for her return initially set at nine months. Bayley herself has teased her return on social media numerous times — the most recent occurrence involved her hugging the Money in the Bank briefcase she won in 2021, which she used to cash in on Charlotte Flair the same night to become the new “SmackDown” Women’s Champion — but with a year now gone by and Bayley still yet to show her face on a WWE screen, fans anxiously awaiting the return of one of WWE’s most talented stars have been left disappointed by the length of her recovery.
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “AEW Dynamite” viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, New York. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
Wednesday night, there was further conflict between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Lee and Strickland competed against The Butcher and The Blade on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite show. The running tackle Lee unintentionally applied to his teammate was the result of a communication error. Although Swerve and Lee won...
WWE announced that The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) at WWE SummerSlam. The Usos defeated The Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank, but Ford's shoulder was up during the pinfall, giving...
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from Rochester, New York’s Blue Cross Arena at The War Memorial. Jon Moxley’s first Interim AEW World Title defense will serve as the main event of Dynamite. He will go up against Brody King, who last Friday night’s Royal Rampage match to become the new #1 contender.
Wardlow addresses Maxwell Jacob Friedman. As it stands right now, Wardlow was MJF’s final opponent in AEW, defeating him, and sending him out of the ring on a stretcher at Double or Nothing, before Maxwell went on TV and called Tony Khan a “fucking mark”, begging to be fired and left the arena on the Wednesday following Double or Nothing.
When “AEW Dynamite” went off the air on television, it was with Jon Moxley celebrating the fact that he had just successfully defended the AEW Interim World Championship against Brody King, but for fans in the arena, that was not the end of the show. FITE TV shared...
Another wrestler has been forced to vacate his championship due to injury this summer. As reported by Inside The Ropes, at the most recent NXT UK tapings, Ilja Dragunov was forced to vacate his NXT UK Championship due to injury. The nature of the injury was not disclosed but he was wearing a walking boot.
Reigning UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has plans to make the jump to professional wrestling one day. Adesanya spoke with BT Sport's Caroline Pearce following his unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 on Saturday night and explained why he'd be interested in doing something with the WWE or just in professional wrestling in general, later on in his career.
For the upcoming STRONG High Alert TV tapings scheduled for Sunday, July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Grady Cole Center, NJPW has announced a match change and two new matchups. Eddie Kingston of AEW was already confirmed for the event, but his opponent has now been made known....
AEW taped the July 8 episode of AEW Rampage on July 6 following Dynamite in Rochester. Full results can be found below (via PWInsider). AEW Rampage Spoilers For 7/8 (Taped On 7/6) Eddie Kingston def. Konosuke Takeshita. Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb def. Kayla Sparks & Christina Marie. Gates of...
When MJF put together The Pinnacle, hand-selecting the duo of FTR to team up with himself, Sean Spears, and Wardlow, it was a shot to the bow of AEW‘s hierarchy. With The Elite in disarray and The Inner Circle running court as the unquestioned top faction in the promotion, MJF’s decision to turn on his odd-couple friendship with Chris Jericho was supposed to be a gamechanger, with the unit becoming the sort of belt-monopolizing entity that AEW never really had at one time. Sure, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega had some overlap in their title runs, with them even wrestling a match together as a trio with gold around each of their waists, but the ‘The Elite’ faction had long fallen apart, with “Hangman” Adam Page kicked out of the unit, and the backstage drama between the BTE squad and Cody Rhodes a story that will eventually be immortalized in a book, documentary, or even podcast.
Kate (@MissKateFabe) and Alexis Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) talk Smackdown and AEW Rampage 7/8/22. - Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty vs. Gates of Agony.
A new match has been added to Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Drew McIntyre will take on Sheamus on the July 8 episode of WWE SmackDown. The winner will head to WWE Clash at the Castle, scheduled for September 3, to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. From...
Claudio Castagnoli joining the business was discussed by AEW President Tony Khan in an interview with NYPost.com. “Claudio said after the Blood and Guts match, he came back to me and said ‘I could not of had a better first week. I could not have imagined any place I’ve ever been enjoying it more than I do here. The first week I’ve had is something I’ll remember the rest of my life.’ He was very grateful. He was very happy.
