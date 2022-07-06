ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Rush To Make AEW Dynamite Debut On 7/6 Against Penta Oscuro

By Skylar Russell
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rush is set to make his Dynamite debut. Per Tony Khan, former Ring Of Honor World Champion Rush is set to make his AEW Dynamite debut on 7/6 in a singles match against Penta Oscuro. This will also be Rush's first singles bout within the confines of the promotion Previously, Rush...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
PWMania

News on Chris Jericho and the Ruby Soho Attack Segment on AEW Dynamite

In a backstage segment from this week’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho gave Tay Conti the go-ahead to attack Ruby Soho and break her arm. As seen in the video down below, Tony Schiavone was interviewing Eddie Kingston in the ring while he was expressing his desire to still taste Chris Jericho’s blood. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Conti, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard) then appeared on the big screen with Jericho. Soho was being forced to stand near an open back door on a white SUV.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: Evil Uno Gives Update on Dark Order On Dynamite, Matt Hardy & Christian Cage Trade Barbs

– The Dark Order may be down a few members, but they’re not going anywhere as Evil Uno stated on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw the group come out to the ring with -1 at their side, and Uno told the fans that the group is forever and they’re here to stay. QT Marshall then came out and threatened -1, which led to Hangman Page coming down to lay the Nightmare Factor leader out:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Sports#Aew Rampage#Rushtoroblanco#Week Penta#Rush Live#Et 7 Ct#2022 Rush#Rosa Toni#Penta Oscuro Aew Interim
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Colt Cabana’s AEW And ROH Status

A question has lingered in the back of wrestling fans’ minds since August of last year: Can Colt Cabana and CM Punk co-exist in 2022?. According to a recent report from “Fightful Select”, many on the AEW roster also wondered about Cabana and Punk’s contentious relationship. The report says that several talent found out that Cabana’s contract with the company was not likely to be renewed, causing concern among many as Cabana is a very popular presence backstage. Numerous talent “went to bat” for Cabana, and in the months since then, Cabana wrestled at the AEW-produced ROH Supercard Of Honor event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Possible Bayley WWE Return

WWE superstar Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center last July, with the timeline for her return initially set at nine months. Bayley herself has teased her return on social media numerous times — the most recent occurrence involved her hugging the Money in the Bank briefcase she won in 2021, which she used to cash in on Charlotte Flair the same night to become the new “SmackDown” Women’s Champion — but with a year now gone by and Bayley still yet to show her face on a WWE screen, fans anxiously awaiting the return of one of WWE’s most talented stars have been left disappointed by the length of her recovery.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Turning Heel, Title Match Set for Next Week’s Dynamite

Wednesday night, there was further conflict between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Lee and Strickland competed against The Butcher and The Blade on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite show. The running tackle Lee unintentionally applied to his teammate was the result of a communication error. Although Swerve and Lee won...
WWE
Fightful

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Bout Set For WWE SummerSlam

WWE announced that The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) at WWE SummerSlam. The Usos defeated The Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank, but Ford's shoulder was up during the pinfall, giving...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (7/6/22)

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from Rochester, New York’s Blue Cross Arena at The War Memorial. Jon Moxley’s first Interim AEW World Title defense will serve as the main event of Dynamite. He will go up against Brody King, who last Friday night’s Royal Rampage match to become the new #1 contender.
ROCHESTER, NY
Fightful

Wardlow: MJF Is Not A Good Person, He Really Is A Piece Of Shit

Wardlow addresses Maxwell Jacob Friedman. As it stands right now, Wardlow was MJF’s final opponent in AEW, defeating him, and sending him out of the ring on a stretcher at Double or Nothing, before Maxwell went on TV and called Tony Khan a “fucking mark”, begging to be fired and left the arena on the Wednesday following Double or Nothing.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Turns Down Darby Allin Handshake After Dynamite

When “AEW Dynamite” went off the air on television, it was with Jon Moxley celebrating the fact that he had just successfully defended the AEW Interim World Championship against Brody King, but for fans in the arena, that was not the end of the show. FITE TV shared...
WWE
Fightful

SPOILER: Title Vacated Due To Injury During NXT UK Tapings On 7/7/22

Another wrestler has been forced to vacate his championship due to injury this summer. As reported by Inside The Ropes, at the most recent NXT UK tapings, Ilja Dragunov was forced to vacate his NXT UK Championship due to injury. The nature of the injury was not disclosed but he was wearing a walking boot.
WWE
Fightful

Israel Adesanya Teases Future Move to WWE Following UFC 276 Win: "That's Something I'll Try My Hand At Later On"

Reigning UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has plans to make the jump to professional wrestling one day. Adesanya spoke with BT Sport's Caroline Pearce following his unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 on Saturday night and explained why he'd be interested in doing something with the WWE or just in professional wrestling in general, later on in his career.
UFC
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 7/8 (Taped On 7/6)

AEW taped the July 8 episode of AEW Rampage on July 6 following Dynamite in Rochester. Full results can be found below (via PWInsider). AEW Rampage Spoilers For 7/8 (Taped On 7/6) Eddie Kingston def. Konosuke Takeshita. Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb def. Kayla Sparks & Christina Marie. Gates of...
WWE
ClutchPoints

The Pinnacle’s members are doing great in AEW without MJF

When MJF put together The Pinnacle, hand-selecting the duo of FTR to team up with himself, Sean Spears, and Wardlow, it was a shot to the bow of AEW‘s hierarchy. With The Elite in disarray and The Inner Circle running court as the unquestioned top faction in the promotion, MJF’s decision to turn on his odd-couple friendship with Chris Jericho was supposed to be a gamechanger, with the unit becoming the sort of belt-monopolizing entity that AEW never really had at one time. Sure, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega had some overlap in their title runs, with them even wrestling a match together as a trio with gold around each of their waists, but the ‘The Elite’ faction had long fallen apart, with “Hangman” Adam Page kicked out of the unit, and the backstage drama between the BTE squad and Cody Rhodes a story that will eventually be immortalized in a book, documentary, or even podcast.
PWMania

What Claudio Castagnoli Said to Tony Khan After the AEW Blood and Guts Match

Claudio Castagnoli joining the business was discussed by AEW President Tony Khan in an interview with NYPost.com. “Claudio said after the Blood and Guts match, he came back to me and said ‘I could not of had a better first week. I could not have imagined any place I’ve ever been enjoying it more than I do here. The first week I’ve had is something I’ll remember the rest of my life.’ He was very grateful. He was very happy.
Fightful

Fightful

11K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy