Wichita, KS

Billy Williams, husband of former Wichita councilwoman, dies

By Wil Day
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Billy Williams, the husband of former Wichita City Councilwoman Lavonta Williams, has died.

The Wichita chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) says Billy died on July 3. The retired postal worker and United States Air Force Veteran was active in the community serving on the NAACP Legal Redress committee as chairman.

Billy met Lavonta while attending Emporia State University, where he played basketball. They moved to Wichita shortly after they married in 1971.

Billy is survived by Lavonta, their two sons Darren and BJ, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held on July 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mark United Methodist Church , 1525 N. Lorraine.

Billy Williams
