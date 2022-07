RIVERDALE, Ga. — A chaotic scene unfolded inside of a Walmart in Riverdale when gunfire broke out in the meat department Thursday night. Riverdale Police said it occurred at the Walmart store at 7050 GA-85 shortly after 6 p.m. The dispute happened between two people. Riverdale Police said one man was shot and the other, who they now say was a teenager, ran away.

