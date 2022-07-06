ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do Longhorns Have College Football's Best Running Back Room?

By Connor Zimmerlee
LonghornsCountry
Athlon Magazine recently released their top 10 running back groups in college football.

The Texas Longhorns offense has no shortage of weapons , from potential starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to the dynamic duo of receivers in Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor.

However, the Longhorns' trio of running backs have the rest of the Texas offense beat. In fact, according to Athlon Magazine, the Texas running back room is the best group of running backs in the country.

Not that their ranking is unfounded, as the Longhorns feature arguably the best running back in college football, Bijan Robinson . Robinson looked like a Heisman candidate throughout most of 2021, appearing to be completely unstoppable at times.

Robinson would finish the 2021 season with 1,127 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He was also a threat through the air, bringing in 26 receptions for 295 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

While Robinson alone will put you high on any running back group rankings, he was far from a one-man show in 2021.

Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson were a dynamic duo behind Robinson, providing the Longhorns with solid production whenever they touched the ball. The duo would combine for 891 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, which is the perfect spark when Robinson is not in the game.

The trio of Longhorn running backs on paper can easily claim the best running back room in college football, with their stats on the field backing them up. If they can continue to improve on their 2021 season, then the sky's the limit for this group of running backs.

LonghornsCountry

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

