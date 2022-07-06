ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Hearing on Kentucky’s trigger law banning abortions underway

Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity working to improve pedestrian safety following incident in Downtown Louisville. Four people were injured after a crash downtown Tuesday. The city...

Debbie Thompson
1d ago

Abortion should be paid for with the woman's money not state or federal money. PP profits from selling baby tissue so why should this group not want abortion readily available to feed their coffer. Adoption over abortion

wdrb.com

New Kentucky laws taking effect next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple laws will take effect next week in Kentucky. Sen. Denise Harper Angel, D-Louisville, said the state General Assembly passed over 200 bills during the 2022 Regular Session, which will go into effect next Thursday, July 14. According to the state's constitution, new laws go into...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Future of abortion in Kentucky could be decided by voters in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A constitutional amendment on the November election ballot will give voters in Kentucky the opportunity to decide on the future of abortion rights in the state. That amendment, which will be featured on every ballot, is asking voters if they believe abortion is a right outlined...
LOUISVILLE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

$100 Bounty for Every Black Carp Caught in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100. There are a lot of folks who like to do some fishing on the Ohio River. Whether you are tossing a line into the river or doing a little bow fishing, you just might happen to catch a carp. Now, there are a few types of carp in our area: common carp, grass carp, and more recently discovered black carp. According to Indiana DNR:
INDIANA STATE
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 7, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on work to address the water shortage in the city of Marion, efforts to ease the burden of rising costs for Kentuckians, the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, Christmas in July events for families impacted by December tornadoes, the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan and COVID-19. He also paid tribute to the three Floyd County officers and a K-9 who lost their lives in service to their community last week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Will medical cannabis become legal in Kentucky?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. Jonathan Hatton specializes in family and addiction medicine. He is also a member of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. ”In Eastern Kentucky, we have a lot of problems, as everyone is aware of with the Opioid epidemic,” he said. “The treatment of chronic pain and some other chronic conditions.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Work begins on last chemical weapons stockpile in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Work has begun on eliminating the last chemical weapons stockpile stored at an Army depot in Kentucky. The Blue Grass Army Depot’s stockpile of decades-old M55 rockets containing GB nerve agent makes up about half of the 523 tons of weapons that were originally stored there. The nerve agent, also known as sarin, is colorless, odorless and highly toxic. The first of those rockets was destroyed Wednesday at the Blue Grass Chemical-Agent Destruction Pilot Plant, Army officials said in a news release. The depot’s stocks of VX and mustard agent projectiles have already been neutralized. The pilot plant, built to safely destroy the deadly weapons, began its mission in 2019.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
kychamberbottomline.com

Secretary Jim Gray Provides Updates on Kentucky Transportation “Mega-Projects”

Presenting to the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation Wednesday in Frankfort, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray told legislators that the Cabinet is delivering on its commitment to move forward with three mega projects across the state. The mega projects include completion of the Mountain Parkway in eastern Kentucky, construction of...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast. Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m. City working to improve pedestrian safety following incident in Downtown Louisville. Updated: 6 hours ago. Four people were injured after a crash downtown Tuesday. The city already has a plan in the works to try and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: July 8-10

Saturday July 9 @ 10:30 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 7:05 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 7:05 p.m. Sunday July 10 @ 1:05 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 3 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

She Was Locked In An ‘Attorney Booth’ At Louisville’s Jail And Not Checked On. She Killed Herself.

For the last 18 hours of her life, Stephanie Dunbar was kept locked in a cramped “attorney booth” at the Louisville jail. Unlike a traditional cell, it lacked a mattress, running water or a toilet. The room wasn’t designed for incarceration, but Metro Corrections sometimes uses the booths when single cells aren’t available and an inmate needs to be segregated from general population.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Public schools tackle bus driver shortages with hiring incentives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School districts across Kentucky are offering incentives to tackle the school bus driver shortage. Higher pay, bonuses and paid commercial driver’s license training are among the incentives being offered. Even though the school year hasn’t started, school districts say they are hiring. What You...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
FOX59

Man who brought meth from Kentucky to Indiana sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS – A man who brought methamphetamine from Kentucky to Indiana learned his punishment. A judge sentenced 47-year-old Anthony Shanklin of Louisville, Kentucky, to 7 years in federal prison. Shanklin had pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The investigation into Shanklin’s drug operation started in 2021. He dealt numerous narcotics, including meth, […]
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Kentucky lawmaker wants greater scrutiny for reading intervention program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students learn how to read has drawn the attention of one Kentucky lawmaker who questions its effectiveness. Schools across Kentucky have access to Reading Recovery, a national program offered through the state's Collaborative Center for Literacy Development developed...
LOUISVILLE, KY

