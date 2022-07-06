ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek areas still logging new coronavirus cases

By Independent Newsmedia
 2 days ago
[Arizona Department of Health Services]

The Arizona Department of Health Services on July 6 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley at 54,340 in ZIP codes 85140, 85142 and 85143.

That is an increase of 369 new cases from one week ago.

Last week, cases stood at 53,971, an increase of 315 from the week before.

85140 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of July 6: 15,232

85142 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of July 6: 24,694

85143 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of July 6: 14,414

The current number of vaccinated people in these ZIP codes stands at 88,493 or 56% of the population.

For most people, the new coronavirus can lead to COVID-19 that can have mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause a more severe illness and even death.

To see full numbers across the state, click here.

