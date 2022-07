If you have salad in your refrigerator, you should do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. Nearly 1,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products are at the center of a new recall issued by St. Paul Park, Minnesota company Northern Tier Bakery, LLC due to possible listeria contamination. The recall was issued on June 9, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) immediately informing consumers of the health alert in a recall notice posted to its website.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO