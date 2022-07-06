Higgins doubles, Cubs break through to beat Hader, Brewers

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning, Matt Carpenter homered among three hits in his first start in left field in a decade and the New York Yankees beat Boston 12-5 Friday night for their 10th win in their last 11 games against the Red Sox. “I just wake up every day, and I’m so fired to come out to the park and put on this uniform,” Carpenter said. “Tonight was just really tough at-bats, all the way top to bottom. Guys came out and just really put the pressure on their defense, laid off the tough pitches and then got good pitches in the middle and put good swings on it.” Joey Gallo hit a two-run triple on a fly that right fielder Christian Arroyo lost in the twilight. Gallo was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run. New York opened a 15 1/2-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East, the earliest in games and by calendar date the Yankees have taken a 15-game lead. The Red Sox are 16 games back.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO