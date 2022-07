KIRBY, Texas — The City of Kirby is without water ahead of a scorcher of a Texas weekend after officials diagnosed an issue with one of their water wells. In a press release distributed Friday afternoon, the city said its public works department and a contractor had identified the issue and were working to repair the problem. In the meantime, the city says it's working to get their backup well online to service the community.

KIRBY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO