ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

1 New Hospitalization, 291 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumboldt County Public Health confirmed today the hospitalization of a resident in their 40s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 215 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 76 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, June 28, and Tuesday, July 5. The total number of...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Time to Mask Up Again? Doctor with California Department of Health Says Yes

Health officials are recommending people wear masks indoors high COVID-19 transmission levels. “I strongly recommend that actually everybody wear masks indoors in closed settings, especially when there's poor ventilation, while transmission levels are high,” said Doctor Erica Pan with the California Department of Public Health. The new Omicron subvariants...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beniciaindependent.com

Solano County has highest COVID case rate in California

By Roger Straw, July 7, 2022, Source: New York Times, Tracking Coronavirus in California: Latest Map and Case Count, July 7, 2022. Three of California’s counties have recorded over 60 cases per day per 100,000 population over the last 7 days. Solano County had the highest of any county, at 67 new cases per day. Stay tuned for tonight’s Solano Health Department details. (Due to the holidays, Solano has not updated its COVID Dashboard since June 30.)
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

A Deadly North State Epidemic: Fentanyl Poisoning Shatters Families, Destroys Lives

Editor’s note: Today’s article was written by Nima Nazari as part of the California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship program in collaboration with Shasta Community College and the Shasta College Foundation. Welcome, Nima Nazari, to A News Cafe. Preface: The opioid epidemic has reached its next chapter here in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Willow Creek, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Humboldt County, CA
Health
City
Arcata, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
Eureka, CA
Government
Eureka, CA
Health
City
Eureka, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Tens of thousands of pot plants destroyed after raid in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle

Black-market marijuana grow sites in southern Trinity County were raided by the California National Guard and three Northern California sheriff's departments at the end of June. Deputies from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office participated in the sweeps. The pot plots were uncovered in what's known as Northern California's Emerald Triangle,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
KHYL V101.1

This Is California's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one California hospital scored the highest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#Data Dashboard
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Josephine Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kymkemp.com

Flyers Promoting Hate Bombard Scotia Overnight

Last night, two kids found a flyer promoting anti-Semitic views in the small former company town of Scotia between 10:10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. By the time they finished picking up after the person or persons who spread the hate packets, they had found between 30 and 40 of the plastic baggies stuffed with anti-Jewish literature on porches throughout the tiny hamlet, reports the mom of one of boys who wishes to be anonymous for fear of retaliation.
SCOTIA, CA
opb.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to an Eastern Oregon ballot in November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
kymkemp.com

HCSO Investigating Distribution of Anti-Semitic Materials

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a recent increase of offensive, anti-Semitic materials circulating in our community. The Sheriff’s Terrorism Liaison Office, in coordination with state and federal law enforcement partners, is investigating the origin of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Multi-Agency Marijuana Operation in Southern Trinity

From June 27, 2022 – June 30, 2022, a large-scale, multi-agency search warrant operation occurred in southern Trinity County. Thirty-four search warrants were served across forty private parcels of land. This operation stemmed from continuous, non-permitted, black market marijuana cultivation sites operating in the region. Water diversion, pollution, and illegal structures were of great concern.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy