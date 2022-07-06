ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croswell, MI

Michael Brian Murphy, 73

Michael Brian Murphy, age 73 of Deckerville, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He is survived by his three sons, one daughter and four grandchildren. Services for Michael Brian Murphy will be held on Monday, July11th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Apsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, July 10, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
DECKERVILLE, MI
Mark Catton, 55

FMark Catton, age 55 of Marlette, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He is survived by his son and two daughters, his mother and four grandchildren. Services for Mark Catton will be held on Friday, July 8, at 5:00 p.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 7 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m.
MARLETTE, MI
Roy “Bubba” Armstrong, 67

Roy “Bubba” Armstrong, age 67 of Marlette, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. A fixture of the Marlette Schools community, if you’ve ever attended a Marlette sporting event, you’ve undoubtedly seen Bubba on the sidelines cheering on the Red Raiders. A 1976 graduate of Marlette High School, Bubba was unable to play sports due to a medical condition. That didn’t stop him from participating, however, and he’s been involved in the district’s athletics every since. The Marlette Sports Boosters Facebook account posted the news of his passing yesterday (Wednesday), where several Marlette graduates commented with memories of his kindness and uplifting spirit.
MARLETTE, MI
Alan VanderGraaff, 81

Alan VanderGraaff, age 81 of Lexington, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Services for Alan VanderGraaff will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Lexington. Visitation will be held on Friday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m., with visitation on Saturday being held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
LEXINGTON, MI
Port Huron Northern student qualifies, heads to JuniorOlympics

A Port Huron Northern student is heading to the Amateur Athletic Union’s JuniorOlympics in North Carolina following her impressive performance at the AAU Region 12 qualifier on July 1. Margaret Monaghan, a junior at Port Huron Northern, completed a heptathlon– a series of 7 different events, including hurdles, high...
Two Croswell teens hospitalized after UTV rollover

Two Croswell teenagers were in the hospital yesterday following a UTV rollover in Lexington Township Wednesday night. The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office received the report around 7:42 p.m. Wednesday evening, arriving to the scene at Croswell Road, near Roach Road, with the Croswell PD, Lexington Fire/Rescue and Croswell EMS also responding. Investigation thus far shows that the two teens, both 16-year-old boys from Croswell, were driving south on Croswell Road on a 2011 Polaris Ranger when the driver lost control, rolling the vehicle into the east ditch. Both boys were taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital for their injuries.
CROSWELL, MI
Port Huron High heads to the Big House for first football game of fall season

Port Huron High School will be taking to a different field for their first home game of the season, switching out their home turf at Memorial Stadium for Michigan Stadium on Friday, August 26. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m., with the team facing Grand Rapids Catholic Central. It will...

