Two Croswell teenagers were in the hospital yesterday following a UTV rollover in Lexington Township Wednesday night. The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office received the report around 7:42 p.m. Wednesday evening, arriving to the scene at Croswell Road, near Roach Road, with the Croswell PD, Lexington Fire/Rescue and Croswell EMS also responding. Investigation thus far shows that the two teens, both 16-year-old boys from Croswell, were driving south on Croswell Road on a 2011 Polaris Ranger when the driver lost control, rolling the vehicle into the east ditch. Both boys were taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital for their injuries.

CROSWELL, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO