Roy “Bubba” Armstrong, age 67 of Marlette, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. A fixture of the Marlette Schools community, if you’ve ever attended a Marlette sporting event, you’ve undoubtedly seen Bubba on the sidelines cheering on the Red Raiders. A 1976 graduate of Marlette High School, Bubba was unable to play sports due to a medical condition. That didn’t stop him from participating, however, and he’s been involved in the district’s athletics every since. The Marlette Sports Boosters Facebook account posted the news of his passing yesterday (Wednesday), where several Marlette graduates commented with memories of his kindness and uplifting spirit.
Comments / 0