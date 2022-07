At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, in large part due to pressure from tenant organizers in the community, the Pasadena City Council adopted a COVID-19 related protection measure for Pasadena tenants, Ordinance No. 7363. A smart move for public health, the ordinance provided robust eviction protections for tenants and kept people in their homes at an uncertain time. On April 11, 2022, Pasadena City Council voted 6-1 to terminate the protections given by the ordinance starting at the beginning of July. This was made official on May 2, 2022.

