Henrico residents react after car theft, trespassing, vehicle break-ins near West Broad Village, suspect still at large

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is searching for the suspect accused of stealing a car and trespassing just south of West Broad Village in Henrico earlier this week.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, police were called to a residence in the 11500 block of Bridgetender Drive for a reported stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2016 white Audi A6, bearing the South Carolina license plate, QXD865, according to police. The owner of the vehicle told police he locked his car. However, the key fob was left in a bag inside the vehicle, which allowed the doors to be opened and the vehicle to be turned on, according to what the owner told officers.

Another resident in the area also shared surveillance video from their property showing the suspect approaching their door and attempting to unlock it. After the suspect was unable to unlock the door, they were seen walking away. The neighbor has since released the video to the public.

The suspect is seen in a resident’s surveillance video. Credit: Henrico Police Department

According to police, it was determined that the same suspect had entered two vehicles nearby in the 11500 block of Tottenham Place at around 2 a.m. that same night. Both vehicles were found unlocked, but it appeared that no items were taken.

A third resident, Maria Whitehurst, left her door unlocked and was later notified that the suspect had entered her car that night as well.

“We got the HOA email and I was like, I had a really weird feeling that it was us because previous things have happened on July 4 to our cars. So, I think I was just concerned, worried, and then, when our neighbor was being neighborly and checked on it for us and let me know everything was fine, I was able to calm down,” Whitehurst said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the man seen in the video is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

