Oreana, IL

Mid-Summer Moon Productions to host auditions for next performance

By Donnette Beckett
Herald & Review
 2 days ago

OREANA — Mid-Summer Moon Productions will be hosting open auditions for its next show, Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." They will be held...

herald-review.com

Related
Herald & Review

On Biz: New York Restaurant opens in Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur’s newest night spot has the bright lights and ambiance reminiscent of New York; hence its name, New York Restaurant. “We are trying to bring back to Decatur some fun,” said co-owner Marie Camareno. Located at 3645 E. US Route 36, in Decatur, the main...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Michael Petrucha, 50th

DECATUR — Mr. Michael and Mrs. Mary Petrucha will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. Michael Petrucha and Mary Welch were married on July 15, 1972 at St. James Church in Decatur. He is a veteran of the Army and retired from Caterpillar. She is retired as a teacher for the Decatur Public School System.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur Public Schools drop high school uniform requirement

DECATUR — Sammantha Barrera liked uniforms at the high schools. “It gave less opportunities for bullies to bully kids for not having things, and it's a good start for kids to understand this is professional life,” she said. “When you get in a job, you have a dress code to abide by. It got them ready for the real world.”
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: School Board, Park District silence helps no one

When our editorial board sits down to talk with decision-makers, whether they’re hired or trying to be elected, we always ask their feelings about transparency. The question is kind of like clean air and water and protecting children – nobody’s going to take a position against those things.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

5 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $555,000

Looking for luxury living on Lake Decatur? Look no further! Your next home is 818 Buccaneer Point! This five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home was completely remodeled in 2017 and has been meticulously maintained! With almost 4600 finished square feet of living space, this home has it all! As you approach the home, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will be impressed by the professionally landscaped yard. As you enter, you will admire the luxurious hardwood flooring that extends throughout the first floor. The spacious living room features a cathedral ceiling and an impressive gas log fireplace with a granite hearth. The kitchen is gourmet chef's delight, with plenty of storage space in the high-end cabinetry with soft close hardware and granite counter tops. The stainless-steel appliances are all professional grade, which include the gas six burner gas cooktop, double wall oven, microwave, compactor and refrigerator. The open concept kitchen has both an island and a peninsula, that make it a great space for entertaining as it flows into the sunroom that can double as a dining area. The sunroom offers panoramic views of the rear of the property and the quiet cove and features electric blinds. The first-floor primary suite has an abundant custom-built walk-in closet space and features an en-suite full bath with large marble walk-in shower, dual sinks and a make up vanity, all with quartz countertops. The first-floor office/den area has floor-to-ceiling built in bookcases and a beautiful view of Lake Decatur. The first floor also features a second office/craft room. On the second floor, you will find two more large bedrooms with custom-built walk-in closets and an additional full bath. On the lower level, the walk-out basement features a wet bar in the large family room. You will also find the fourth bedroom and another room that can be used as another office space or workout room, plus a storage area. The mechanics of this home include a high-efficiency furnace and central AC that has a REME HALO LED air purification system and a Honeywell humidifier. While the inside of this home is spectacular, you will be impressed by the outside as well! The house has new siding that was installed in 2017, new seamless gutters with leaf guard installed in 2018 and a new roof in 2019. The large dock on the cove was recently refinished, and features an electric pontoon boat lift with canopy cover. New garage doors were installed in 2020, and there is even an invisible electric dog fence and electric dog door for your four-legged family member. Be sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

1265 W. Arcadia Ave., $278,000, Robb-Ling, Inc. to Susan Montague. 2460 S. Baronette Court, $115,000, Norman and Susan Marie Willer to Destiny M, Green. 43 Berry Drive, $125,000, Estate of Patricia Newlin, deceased c/o Gloria Beckett to Taryn S. Young. 830 W. Center St., $55,000, Kristopher D. Carson to Niki...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur council rejects, again, effort to allow cannabis sales

DECATUR — With new cannabis dispensary licenses weeks from being awarded, Decatur City Councilman David Horn renewed his effort to get the council to reconsider its "opt-out" of sales of the green stuff within city limits. During the council meeting Tuesday, Horn asked if an ordinance could be prepared...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Arcola, Humboldt, Sullivan men injured in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN — Motorists from Arcola, Humboldt and Sullivan were injured in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Champaign. Illinois State Police District 10 in Pesotum reported in a press release that the crash occurred at approximately 2:33 p.m. as Dennis Ozier, 79, of Sullivan was driving his pickup truck south on I-57 near milepost 238 entering a construction zone. Police said the driver changed lanes within the construction zone and lost control of his vehicle. The truck overturned and came to rest upright across both lanes of southbound traffic.
SULLIVAN, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur defendant denies charges of beating and repeatedly raping victim

DECATUR — A judge found probable cause to try Christopher M. Clay on charges he severely beat a Decatur woman in an all-night ordeal in which she was raped repeatedly. Clay, 43, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault. He also denied a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one count each of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint.
DECATUR, IL

