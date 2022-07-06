Raiders to announce new president Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders will be announcing its new president Thursday afternoon at a news conference at Allegiant Stadium.

Marc Badain resigned as president back in July 2021 without giving a public reason. After this Dan Ventrelle took over as interim president and then president until May of this year when he was let go by team owner Mark Davis. Ventrelle had served in various positions with the Raiders since 2003.

8 News Now will bring you the announcement Thursday at 1 p.m.

