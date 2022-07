It’s almost that time of year again – one of the biggest nights in gospel music is coming to Atlanta. The 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards is returning to Atlanta for a live-to-tape ceremony on July 16 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. The nominees are in and there are some heavy hitters on the list, with Cece Winans leading the pack. Winans is the most nominated artist for the 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards with nine nominations. Winans is up for awards including, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and even Album of the year, all for her first live album, “Believe for It.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO