ARLINGTON, Texas -- These are the kind of games Marcus Semien envisioned when he and Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers. Semien hit a tiebreaking RBI triple in the eighth inning of a 9-7 win over the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins on Saturday, after earlier being part of back-to-back homers with Seager for the first time since the Rangers committed a half-billion dollars to the middle infielders last December.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO