Ceddanne Rafaela, Blossoming Red Sox Prospect, Earns All-Star Futures Nod

By Ricky Doyle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ceddanne Rafaela isn’t just making waves in the Boston Red Sox system. Now, the 21-year-old prospect officially is drawing national recognition, with Major League Baseball announcing Wednesday that Rafaela has been selected to participate in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game later this month at Dodger Stadium. Rafaela has...

NBC Sports

Red Sox injuries: Eovaldi, Whitlock to pitch for Triple-A Worcester

Barring any setbacks, the Boston Red Sox will be getting some key reinforcements soon. Manager Alex Cora revealed on Thursday that injured right-handers Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock will pitch this weekend for Triple-A Worcester. Eovaldi has been on the injured list since June 12 with a lower back inflammation and Whitlock has been out since June 10 due to right hip inflammation.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Yankees Score Run On Embarrassing Red Sox Error

Update: The official scoring for this play was eventually changed back to a double, so right now Trevino probably has the shortest two-bagger he'll ever hit in his life on his record. Earlier: The New York Yankees currently lead the Boston Red Sox by one run in the bottom of...
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Series Preview

Way back at the start of the season, the Yankees and Red Sox faced off on equal footing. New York took two of three in that contest, and haven’t seen sight of Boston since — either physically, or in the standings. This is the first time since Opening Weekend that the two will meet up, and the first time all year that they’ll clash in Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Here are all of the Bruins' picks from the 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- The picks were flying off the board during day two of the NHL Draft, and the Boston Bruins were as busy as can be. After sitting out of round one (due to trading the team's first-round pick to Anaheim for Hampus Lindholm), the Bruins got to work on Friday to make their picks in rounds two through seven.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How Sox prospect Brayan Bello performed in MLB debut

Brayan Bello's first big-league appearance is in the books. The Boston Red Sox' top pitching prospect made his much-anticipated MLB debut Wednesday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two. Bello's first MLB...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rob Refsnyder leading off as Red Sox look to bounce back against Yankees in Connor Seabold’s first career start at Fenway Park

The Red Sox are rolling with a right-handed heavy lineup as they look to even their series against the Yankees on Friday night. Yankees starter Nestor Cortes — a left-handed pitcher — comes into play Friday holding opposing left-handed hitters to a measly .116/.156/.186 slash line against through his first 15 starts of the season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox fall 12-5 against the Yankees at Fenway

BOSTON — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning, Matt Carpenter homered among three hits in his first start in left field in a decade and the New York Yankees beat Boston 12-5 Friday night for their 10th win in their last 11 games against the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins GM delivers strong statement on Pastrnak contract situation

Just over a month ago, a source close to David Pastrnak told The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa there's "no chance" the Bruins star remains in Boston with Don Sweeney as general manager. Sweeney has very different plans, it appears. The Bruins GM said Friday he wants to make Pastrnak a "lifelong...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What you need to know about Bruins' second-round pick Matthew Poitras

The Boston Bruins have made their first pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, and they targeted a huge position of need. Boston selected Guelph Storm center Matthew Poitras with the No. 54 overall pick (second round). Poitras is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He tallied 50 points (21 goals,...
The Associated Press

Donaldson, Carpenter lead Yanks over Red Sox 12-5

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning, Matt Carpenter homered among three hits in his first start in left field in a decade and the New York Yankees beat Boston 12-5 Friday night for their 10th win in their last 11 games against the Red Sox. “I just wake up every day, and I’m so fired to come out to the park and put on this uniform,” Carpenter said. “Tonight was just really tough at-bats, all the way top to bottom. Guys came out and just really put the pressure on their defense, laid off the tough pitches and then got good pitches in the middle and put good swings on it.” Joey Gallo hit a two-run triple on a fly that right fielder Christian Arroyo lost in the twilight. Gallo was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run. New York opened a 15 1/2-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East, the earliest in games and by calendar date the Yankees have taken a 15-game lead. The Red Sox are 16 games back.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees pummel Red Sox for third straight win | Main Takeaways

The New York Yankees embarrassed the Boston Red Sox on Friday evening by a score of 12–5. The Yankees have now won three consecutive games, showcasing offensive dominance. Two days ago, they annihilated the Pittsburgh Pirates 16–0, tallying a grand slam, their third in two games against the Red Sox (not counting tonight), and enjoyed another embarrassment of riches at the halfway point in a four-game series.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox All-Star leaves game with injury

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was pulled early during Friday’s 12-5 loss to the New York Yankees. Devers left the game due to lower back pain after striking out in the bottom of the fourth inning, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. The 25-year-old has been dealing...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins’ Top 5 Draft Picks of the Don Sweeney Era

After agreeing to a multi-year contract extension on June 27 to return as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins, Don Sweeney made his first big offseason move under his new contract when he hired Jim Montgomery as his next head coach. Sweeney will now turn his attention to the 2022 Entry Draft this week in Montreal.
NHL
