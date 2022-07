The Buffalo Bills added Von Miller in free agency in what was a huge move to bolster an already potent defense. It turns out, however, that the move nearly didn’t come to fruition. Miller revealed that he was actually on the verge of accepting a contract from the Dallas Cowboys, going as far as to admit that he was willing to take a pay cut to play for America’s Team. When push came to shove, however, the offer the Cowboys submitted wasn’t sufficient for Miller, who rejected it in favor of Buffalo’s six-year, $120 million deal.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO