Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where nothing is off the table, and the possibilities are endless. For today’s feature, we examine the latest on general manager (GM) Ron Hextall’s plan this offseason and just exactly where he stands on several of the ongoing business decisions. Backup netminder Casey DeSmith signed a two-year contract extension, and let’s see what else is on the table for the Penguins.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO